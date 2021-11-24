Beston Global Food : Business Update Presentation

For personal use only

ASX RELEASE

25 November 2021 ASX CODE: BFC

Business Update 25 November 2021

Beston Global Food Company Limited ("Beston", ASX: BFC) has advised that a Business Update will be presented by management on Thursday 25 November 2021.

Accompanying this release is a copy of the Business Update presentation.

Details of how to attend the Business Update were advised on Tuesday 22 November, 2021. They are set out again below.

Shareholders and other interested parties will be able to attend this update online by following the instructions accompanying this announcement.

Details of the Business update are as follows:

Date and time: Thursday 25 November 2021 at 9:30am AEDT, 9:00am ACDT

The presentation will be conducted via Microsoft Teams as a live event. Anyone can attend a Microsoft Teams live event for free-no license is required.

This ASX release was approved by the Board of Beston and authorised for release by Dr Roger Sexton AM, Chairman.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: