    BFC   AU000000BFC6

BESTON GLOBAL FOOD COMPANY LIMITED

(BFC)
Beston Global Food : Business Update Presentation

11/24/2021 | 05:30pm EST
For personal use only

ASX RELEASE

25 November 2021

ASX CODE: BFC

Business Update 25 November 2021

Beston Global Food Company Limited ("Beston", ASX: BFC) has advised that a Business Update will be presented by management on Thursday 25 November 2021.

Accompanying this release is a copy of the Business Update presentation.

Details of how to attend the Business Update were advised on Tuesday 22 November, 2021. They are set out again below.

Shareholders and other interested parties will be able to attend this update online by following the instructions accompanying this announcement.

Details of the Business update are as follows:

Date and time:

Thursday 25 November 2021 at 9:30am AEDT, 9:00am ACDT

The presentation will be conducted via Microsoft Teams as a live event. Anyone can attend a Microsoft Teams live event for free-no license is required.

This ASX release was approved by the Board of Beston and authorised for release by Dr Roger Sexton AM, Chairman.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Darren Flew

Nick Wagner

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interim Chief Financial Officer

+61 8 8470 6500

+61 8 8470 6500

dflew@bestonglobalfoods.com.au

nwagner@bestonglobalfoods.com.au

Beston Global Food Company Limited | ABN 28 603 023 383 | Level 9, 420 King William Street, Adelaide, South Australia 5000

  1. +61 8 8470 6500 | F: +61 8 8212 8992 | info@bestonglobalfoods.com.au | www.bestonglobalfoods.com.au

For personal use only

Social Media Handles:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

@bestonglobalfoods

@BestonGlobal

@bestonglobal

@edwards.crossing

@edwards_crossing

@edwardscrossing

@mablesaustralia

@mablesaustralia

@mablesaustralia

ABOUT BESTON GLOBAL FOOD COMPANY LIMITED

Beston Global Food Company is a proud South Australian multi award-winning company taking the best of Australian produce to the world with fresh milk supplied by valued farmers. The company provides direct and indirect employment for nearly 300 people. For more information please visit: www.bestonglobalfoods.com.au

25 November 2021

Beston Global Food Company Limited

Page 2 of 3

For personal use only

Attachment

Instructions for logging on to Beston's Business Update via Microsoft Teams.

1. Click on the following link, or copy the following link into your web browser.

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-

join/19%3ameeting_NWFhYTIzMDAtYzZjOC00NjkwLWI2ZDEtMDMyMjNjNzVmNmIz%40thre ad.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22a35a7150-2785-49af-85b7-b89b93e82bdc%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22af618900-8651-4e0c-9094- 1c6f6f0b57fe%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a

Note: Beston will open the meeting approximately 3 minutes before the scheduled time. If you login before Beston activates the meeting you will receive a message indicating "The live event has not started". If this occurs, please wait until the meeting opened.

  1. One you have successfully logged on, you will be able to hear management's discussion of the presentation and see the presentation slides.
  2. To ask questions of management in real time, use the live event Q&A function:

Questions submitted will be answered by management at the end of the presentation.

25 November 2021

Beston Global Food Company Limited

Page 3 of 3

ersonal use only

We are a dairy, dairy nutraceuticals and meat processing company based in South Australia

We provide Australian and global customers with healthy choice dairy and meat proteins

ersonal use only

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beston Global Food Company Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 112 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
Net income 2021 -21,8 M -15,7 M -15,7 M
Net Debt 2021 31,1 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,4 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart BESTON GLOBAL FOOD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beston Global Food Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darren Flew Chief Executive Officer
Nick Wagner Chief Financial Officer
Roger Neil Sexton Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Baldi Chief Operating Officer
Petrina Coventry Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BESTON GLOBAL FOOD COMPANY LIMITED18.18%49
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.01%38 141
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-2.99%23 130
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-37.11%12 854
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED12.83%9 513
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.58%7 939