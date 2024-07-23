BCL/PSX/ANNUAL/FORM1

July 22, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors' of the Company will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office Islamabad to consider the Annual Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2024.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from July 22, 2024 to July 31, 2024 (both days inclusive) as required under the clause 5.6.1.(d) of the Regulations of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the members of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

for Bestway Cement Limited

Hassan Niazi

Company Secretary