Besunyen : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO CONNECTED TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF INTERESTS IN A FUND

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF INTERESTS IN A FUND

Reference is made to the announcement of Besunyen Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 26 February 2021 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to subscription of interests in a fund. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to provide the following further information regarding the Announcement.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Initial Limited Partner withdrew from the Fund upon the execution of the Limited Partnership Agreement, and immediately upon the Subscription, Besunyen Healthcare Investment is the only Limited Partner of the Fund. As the Fund's target investment amount in the Target Company is approximately USD5 million (the ''Target Investment'') which will account for approximately 3.23% of the shareholding of the Target Company upon completion of the Fund's investment, there might be more Limited Partner(s) joining the Fund in the future. 40% of the Target Investment will come from Besunyen Healthcare Investment's capital commitment to the Fund.