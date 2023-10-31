EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/financial-figures/download/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/financial-figures/download/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bet-at-home.ag
