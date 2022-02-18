Log in
    ACX   DE000A0DNAY5

BET-AT-HOME.COM AG

(ACX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/18 01:23:45 pm
15.37 EUR   -3.82%
01:20pBET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Changes in the management board
EQ
02/09BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Forecast for the fiscal year 2022
EQ
2021BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : winding up of a Maltese Group company
EQ
Bet-at-home.com AG: Changes in the management board

02/18/2022 | 01:20pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Personnel
bet-at-home.com AG: Changes in the management board

18-Feb-2022 / 19:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 18 February 2022. The supervisory board of bet-at-home.com AG today appointed Mr. Marco Falchetto as a member of the management board of bet-at-home.com AG. Mr. Falchetto has broad experience regarding online sports betting and online casino. He worked for many years as a manager and consultant for various companies in the industry.

Mr. Franz Ömer, who co-founded the bet-at-home Group in 1999, will leave the management board upon the regular expiration of his appointment at the end of February 2022 at his own request. At the same time, Mr. Michael Quatember will also leave the management board upon the regular expiration of his appointment and at his own request.


About bet-at-home:
The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. With 5.5 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of the most popular gaming providers within the European Union. bet-at-home has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and online gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. bet-at-home is certified according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for all Group companies in Germany, Austria and Malta.


Contact:
Klaus Fahrnberger
Head of Investor Relations
+49 211 545 598 77
ir@bet-at-home.com
www.bet-at-home.ag

18-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG
Tersteegenstrasse 30
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 17934 770
Fax: +49 211 17934 757
E-mail: ir@bet-at-home.com
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag
ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5
WKN: A0DNAY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1283891

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1283891  18-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1283891&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
