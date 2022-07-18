Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bet-at-home.com AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACX   DE000A0DNAY5

BET-AT-HOME.COM AG

(ACX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  17:43 18/07/2022 BST
10.61 EUR   +1.05%
Bet-at-home.com AG: Consolidated equity of bet-at-home.com AG increases by EUR 13.11 million as a result of the deconsolidation of bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. as of June 30, 2022.

07/18/2022 | 05:38pm BST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Report
bet-at-home.com AG: Consolidated equity of bet-at-home.com AG increases by EUR 13.11 million as a result of the deconsolidation of bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. as of June 30, 2022.

18-Jul-2022 / 18:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On December 22, 2021, bet-at-home.com AG (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") announced that, as a result of the discontinuation of the online casino in Austria, it is not possible to continue the Maltese bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. in which the Company indirectly holds all shares. 


As a result, winding up proceedings ('winding up by the court') were initiated. 

The competent court in Malta has approved the execution of the winding-up proceedings. 

Therefore bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. is no longer to be consolidated in bet-at-home.com AG's consolidated half-year financial report (consolidated financial statements) as of June 30, 2022. 

As a result of the deconsolidation, consolidated equity will increase by EUR 13.11 million to EUR 27.67 million on a preliminary and unaudited basis as of June 30, 2022, having no effect on profit or loss. As of December 31, 2021, consolidated equity amounted to EUR 17.04 million.
 

18-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG
Tersteegenstrasse 30
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 545 598 77
Fax: +49 211 545 598 78
E-mail: ir@bet-at-home.com
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag
ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5
WKN: A0DNAY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1400411

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1400411  18-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1400411&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
