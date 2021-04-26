DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



26.04.2021 / 10:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 03, 2021Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 03, 2021Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download

