    ACX   DE000A0DNAY5

BET-AT-HOME.COM AG

(ACX)
  Report
Bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/26/2021 | 04:01am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

26.04.2021 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 03, 2021
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 03, 2021
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download

26.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG
Tersteegenstrasse 30
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1188141  26.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188141&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 91,8 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2021 16,4 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net cash 2021 59,6 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 314 M 378 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
Duration : Period :
bet-at-home.com AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 52,00 €
Last Close Price 44,70 €
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Franz Ömer Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michael Quatember Co-Chief Executive Officer
Martin Arendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Véronique Giraudon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Béraud Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG40.35%378
SANDS CHINA LTD.8.81%38 639
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED12.45%37 978
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC5.15%37 084
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB73.65%36 618
DRAFTKINGS INC.24.83%23 115
