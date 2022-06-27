Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bet-at-home.com AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACX   DE000A0DNAY5

BET-AT-HOME.COM AG

(ACX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:08 2022-06-27 pm EDT
11.20 EUR    0.00%
02:49pBET-AT-HOME.COM AG : bet-at-home.com Group loses legal dispute in Switzerland over network blocks / Forecast adjusted
EQ
06/03Bet-at-home.com Expects Revenue Hit as Germany Implements Deposit Limits
MT
06/03Gaming supervisory authority in Germany calls for application of deposit limits according to the State Treaty on Gaming 2021 until 1 July 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home.com Group loses legal dispute in Switzerland over network blocks / Forecast adjusted

06/27/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Change in Forecast
bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home.com Group loses legal dispute in Switzerland over network blocks / Forecast adjusted

27-Jun-2022 / 20:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

bet-at-home.com Internet Limited, Malta, a subsidiary of bet-at-home.com AG (hereinafter also the "Company"), has so far also offered online sports betting in Switzerland. The Intercantonal Gaming Authority Gespa had issued a blocking order (network blocking) against the offer, against which an appeal was filed. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has now rejected the appeal in the last instance.

After discussion with the legal advisors of the bet-at-home.com Group, the Management Board decided to close the access from Switzerland.

The Executive Board had previously expected gross betting and gaming revenue of between EUR 50 million and EUR 60 million and EBITDA of between EUR -2 million and EUR 2 million for the 2022 financial year. Due to various recent adverse legal and regulatory developments (see also ad hoc announcement of 3 June 2022), the Executive Board now expects the Group's gross betting and gaming revenue for the 2022 financial year to be between EUR 45 million and EUR 50 million and EBITDA between EUR -2 million and EUR -4,5 million.

About bet-at-home
The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. With about 5.6 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of the most popular gaming providers within the European Union. bet-at-home has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and online gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. bet-at-home is certified according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for all Group companies in Germany, Austria and Malta.

Contact
Investor Relations
+49 211 545 598 77
ir@bet-at-home.com
www.bet-at-home.ag

27-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG
Tersteegenstrasse 30
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 545 598 77
Fax: +49 211 545 598 78
E-mail: ir@bet-at-home.com
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag
ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5
WKN: A0DNAY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1384929

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1384929  27-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384929&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
02:49pBET-AT-HOME.COM AG : bet-at-home.com Group loses legal dispute in Switzerland over network..
EQ
06/03Bet-at-home.com Expects Revenue Hit as Germany Implements Deposit Limits
MT
06/03Gaming supervisory authority in Germany calls for application of deposit limits accordi..
EQ
05/23Bet-at-home.com AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/23BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Group figures for the first quarter of 2022
EQ
05/23Bet-at-home.com AG Provides Earning Guidance for the Financial Year 2022
CI
05/17BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Voting results of the virtual Annual General Meeting
EQ
05/16BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and ..
EQ
04/04Bet-at-home.com AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/04BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : invitation to the annual general meeting
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 59,3 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
Net income 2021 -16,3 M -17,2 M -17,2 M
Net cash 2021 40,3 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 78,6 M 83,4 M 82,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
Duration : Period :
bet-at-home.com AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 11,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franz Ömer Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michael Quatember Co-Chief Executive Officer
Martin Arendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Véronique Giraudon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Riahi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG-13.71%83
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.96%23 328
EVOLUTION AB-25.26%20 239
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-25.26%18 990
SANDS CHINA LTD-16.85%15 569
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-23.07%15 567