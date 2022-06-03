Log in
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG

(ACX)
Gaming supervisory authority in Germany calls for application of deposit limits according to the State Treaty on Gaming 2021 until 1 July 2022

06/03/2022 | 09:08am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Development of Sales
Gaming supervisory authority in Germany calls for application of deposit limits according to the State Treaty on Gaming 2021 until 1 July 2022

03-Jun-2022 / 15:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The subsidiary of bet-at-home.com AG, bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd, Malta, offers online sports betting and online casino products in Germany. In Germany, the State Treaty on Gaming 2021 (GlüStV2021) stipulates that, in principle, a deposit limit of EUR 1,000 per month must be complied with across providers and products. However, provisions on the deposit limit have so far only been implemented at the level of the provider in the online casino sector due to complaints filed against the corresponding provisions of GlüStV2021.

The gaming supervisory authority has now informed bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd. that the deposit limits must be complied with in their entirety until 1 July 2022, whilst allowing to conditionally grant increased player limits. bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd. intends to defend itself against this in court by means of an emergency appeal.

Should the deposit limits provided for in GlüStV2021 be implemented from 1 July 2022, the Management Board assumes, based on its current and preliminary assessment, that the gross betting and gaming revenue achievable in Germany could decline significantly, at least in the short term. As Germany is a core market for the bet-at-home.com Group, this would probably also have a significant impact on gross betting and gaming revenue and the result of the bet-at-home.com AG Group as a whole. Further details will be disclosed after final legal and factual assessment.
 

