    ACX   DE000A0DNAY5

BET-AT-HOME.COM AG

(ACX)
  Report
Online gambling sites lose bid to access Swiss market - court

12/14/2021 | 06:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: The spinning wheel on a Roulette table is seen at the Dragonara Casino in St Julian's

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Swiss court has blocked requests by foreign online gambling operators to access the Swiss market, which gaming officials have limited since 2019 to Swiss-approved games of chance.

That means Swiss gamblers can bet online only with Swiss casinos and lotteries that pay tax in the country and that protect people against falling victim to addiction.

In four verdicts released on Tuesday, the Federal Administrative Court ruled against Malta-based Interwetten International Ltd, Videoslots Ltd, bet-at-home Entertainment Ltd, and Lopoca Gaming Ltd in suits against the Swiss Federal Gaming Board seeking to circumvent the ban.

"It goes without saying that the restriction of access to online gaming services that are not licensed in Switzerland is in the public interest and can be enforced with strict measures," the court said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 73,9 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
Net income 2021 -15,6 M -17,6 M -17,6 M
Net cash 2021 54,4 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 96,1 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,70 €
Average target price 21,50 €
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franz Ömer Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michael Quatember Co-Chief Executive Officer
Martin Arendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Véronique Giraudon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Riahi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG-56.99%109
EVOLUTION AB37.54%27 089
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-29.45%24 656
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-31.95%22 880
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED44.94%21 428
SANDS CHINA LTD.-45.79%19 149