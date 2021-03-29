PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -2- 03/29/2021 | 04:02am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields to the expiry of the authorization at the time of the annual shareholders' meeting, a new authorization to acquire treasury shares shall be granted. The management board and the supervisory board propose that the following resolution be adopted: a) The management board is authorized, with the consent of the supervisory board, to acquire treasury shares up to a total of 10% of the share capital existing at the time this authorization takes effect or - if this value is lower - of the share capital existing at the time this authorization is exercised, until May 17, 2023. The shares acquired - together with other treasury shares held by or attributable to the Company pursuant to sections 71a AktG - may at no time exceed 10% of the Company's share capital. b) The authorization may not be used for the purpose of trading in treasury shares. c) The acquisition shall be effected (aa.) via the stock exchange or (bb.) by means of a public purchase offer addressed to all shareholders of the Company or a public invitation to the shareholders of the Company to submit offers for sale. aa. When acquiring treasury shares via the stock exchange, the purchase price per share (excluding incidental costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the stock market price of the Company's shares. The relevant stock market price within the meaning of the authorization shall be the volume-weighted arithmetic average of the stock market prices of the shares of the Company determined in Xetra specialist trading (formerly floor trading) and Xetra trading (or a functionally comparable successor system replacing the Xetra system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last three trading days prior to the date of acquisition of the shares. bb. If treasury shares are purchased by way of a public purchase offer to all shareholders of the Company or by way of a public invitation to the shareholders of the Company to submit offers for sale, the purchase or sale price offered or the limits of the purchase or sale price range offered per share (excluding incidental costs of acquisition) may not exceed or fall below the stock market price of the shares of the Company by more than 10%. The relevant stock exchange price within the meaning of the authorization shall be the volume-weighted arithmetic average of the stock exchange prices of the shares of the Company determined in Xetra specialist trading and Xetra trading (or a functionally comparable successor system replacing the Xetra system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the sixth to the third trading day prior to the day of publication of the offer or the invitation to submit offers for sale. If, after publication of a purchase offer or after the invitation to submit offers to sell, there are significant price deviations from the purchase or selling price offered or from the limits of the purchase or selling price range offered, the offer or the invitation to submit offers to sell may be adjusted. In this case, the relevant amount shall be determined on the basis of the relevant price prior to publication of the adjustment. The 10% limit for exceeding or falling below the stock market price of the shares of the Company shall be applied to this amount. In the event that an offer or invitation to tender is oversubscribed, acceptance may be made in proportion to the shares offered rather than according the quota in which the shareholder holds shares of the Company. d) The management board is further authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to sell the acquired treasury shares to third parties against contributions in kind, thereby excluding shareholders' subscription rights, in particular also in connection with mergers and the acquisition of companies, business divisions and/or participations in companies. The value of the contribution in kind must be appropriate in an overall assessment within the meaning of section 255 (2) AktG. e) The management board is further authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to sell the acquired treasury shares for cash in other ways than via the stock exchange or by way of an offer to all shareholders, thereby excluding shareholders' subscription rights. In this case, the shares may only be sold to third parties at a price (excluding incidental costs of disposal) which is not significantly lower than the stock market price of the Company's shares of the same class at the time of the sale, but no more than 5% lower. The relevant stock market price within the meaning of the authorization shall be the volume-weighted arithmetic average of the stock market prices of the shares of the Company determined in Xetra specialist trading and Xetra trading (or a functionally comparable successor system replacing the Xetra system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last five trading days prior to the date of the sale of treasury shares. In this case, the authorization to exclude shareholders' subscription rights shall also apply subject to the proviso that the treasury shares sold subject to the exclusion of subscription rights may not exceed 10% of the share capital, i.e. neither 10% of the share capital existing at the time the authorization is granted nor 10% of the share capital existing at the time the authorization to exclude subscription rights is exercised. Shares which (i) were sold or issued during the term of this authorization on the basis of other authorizations in direct or analogous application of section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG with exclusion of subscription rights shall be counted towards the aforementioned 10% limit (counting towards); furthermore, (ii) those shares shall be counted which were issued to service bonds or profit participation rights with conversion or option rights or an option or conversion obligation. an option or conversion obligation, insofar as these bonds or profit participation rights are issued during the term of this authorization by the Company or a company in which the Company directly or indirectly holds a majority interest on the basis of another authorization excluding subscription rights in corresponding application of section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG. The maximum limit reduced in accordance with the above sentences of this letter e) shall be increased again after offsetting when a new other authorization to exclude subscription rights in accordance with Section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG resolved by the annual shareholders' meeting takes effect, to the extent that subscription rights can be excluded in accordance with Section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG under the new other authorization, but up to a maximum amount not exceeding 10 % of the share capital existing at the time this authorization takes effect and at the time this authorization is exercised. f) In addition, the management board is authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude shareholders' subscription rights for fractional amounts in the event of a sale of treasury shares via an offer for sale to all shareholders. g) The management board is authorized to redeem the acquired treasury shares without any further resolution by the annual shareholders' meeting. In connection with the redemption, it is further authorized to redeem no-par value shares either in connection with a capital reduction or without a capital reduction. If no-par value shares are redeemed without a capital reduction, the proportion of the share capital represented by the remaining shares shall increase in accordance with section 8 par. 3 AktG. In this case, the management board is also authorized to adjust the number of shares in the Company in the articles of association (section 237 (3) no. 3 AktG). h) The above authorizations may be exercised once or several times, individually or together, by the Company or by third parties for the account of the Company. i) When acquiring treasury shares, the management board will dutifully observe the statutory provisions, in particular section 71 par. 2 sentence 2 AktG, according to which the Company must be able to establish a reserve at the time of acquisition in the amount of the expenses for the acquisition without reducing the share capital or a reserve required by law or the articles of association which may not be used for payment to the shareholders. 8. elections to the supervisory board In accordance with sections 95, 96 (1), 101 (1) AktG together with section 10 (1) of the articles of association, the supervisory board of the Company is composed of three members, all of whom are elected by the annual shareholders' meeting. In accordance with section 10 (2) of the articles of association, the members of the supervisory board are elected as determined by the annual shareholders' meeting for a maximum period up to the end of the annual shareholders' meeting which resolves on the ratification of the acts of the supervisory board for the fourth financial year after the beginning of the term of office. The financial year in which the term of office begins is not included. Mr. Nicolas Beraud was elected to the supervisory board at the annual shareholders' meeting of July 07, 2020, until the end of the annual shareholders' meeting resolving on his discharge for the financial year 2024 (thus until the end of the annual shareholders' meeting 2025). Mr. Nicolas Beraud resigned his mandate prematurely with effect as of the end of the annual shareholders' meeting on May 18, 2021 and thus before the end of the current term of office. The supervisory board proposes to elect as member of the supervisory board with effect from the end of the annual shareholders' meeting on May 18, 2021: - Mr. François Riahi, CEO at Financiere LOV S.A.S., Paris, France, resident in Paris, France, for the period until the end of the annual shareholders' meeting which resolves on his discharge for the financial year 2025. Supplementary notes: It is pointed out that Mr. Martin Arendts has been elected chairman of the supervisory board and that no changes in (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires March 29, 2021 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT) All news about BET-AT-HOME.COM AG 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -9- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -8- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -7- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -6- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -5- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -4- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -3- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -2- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to the annual shareholders' meet.. DJ 04:02a BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting EQ