PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -3

this regard are currently expected. The supervisory board has ascertained from the candidate proposed for election that he is able to devote the expected amount of time. The supervisory board's election proposal takes into account the objectives resolved by the supervisory board for its composition. According to recommendation C. 13 of the German Corporate Governance Code (as amended on December 16, 2019), the supervisory board shall disclose the personal and business relationships of each candidate with the Company, the corporate bodies of the Company and a shareholder with a material interest in the Company when making election proposals to the annual shareholders' meeting. The recommendation on disclosure is limited to those circumstances which, in the opinion of the supervisory board, an objectively judging shareholder would regard as decisive for his election decision. Significant shareholders within the meaning of this recommendation are shareholders who directly or indirectly hold more than 10% of the voting shares of the Company. Mr. Riahi serves as CEO at Financiere LOV S.A.S., Paris, France. Financiere LOV S.A.S. Paris, France, indirectly holds the majority of shares in bet-at-home.com AG. However, in the opinion of the supervisory board, this did not lead to a conflict of interest that would conflict with the acceptance of the mandate. This is because there are no ongoing operational relationships between Financiere LOV S.A.S. and the Company. If and to the extent that individual business relationships arise, any conflicts of interest that may exist are taken into account by means of tried and tested procedures, e.g. abstention from voting. In addition, relationships between controlling companies and the Company are subject to the reporting and auditing requirements of sections 312 pp AktG. CANDIDATE RESUME: Name: François Riahi Profession: CEO at Financiere LOV, Paris, France Nationality: France Place of birth: Paris, France Date of birth: April 08, 1973 Professional career: Since 11/2020 Financiere Lov - CEO 06/2018 - 08/2020 Natixis - CEO 12/2017 - 06/2018 Groupe BPCE - Managing Director & Member of Management Board 02/2016 - 12/2017 Natixis - Global Co-Head of Corporate and Investment Banking 08/2012 - 07/2016 Natixis - Chief Executive Officer Wholesale Banking Asia Pacific 03/2009 - 08/2012 Groupe BPCE - Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Strategy 05/2007 - 03/2009 Présidence de la République - Advisor to Nicolas Sarkozy 01/2005 - 05/2007 Ministry of Finance (France) - Head of Budget Policy Studies: National School of Administration (Strasbourg, France) Stanford University - Management Executive Program IEP Paris - Master of Science, Public Administration Ecole centrale de Paris - Master of Science, Engineering Memberships of other statutory supervisory boards or comparable corporate bodies of companies in Germany and other countries: Betclic Everest Group S.A.S. (Paris, France) Banijay Group S.A.S. (Paris, France) Estoublon Holding S.A.S.U. (Paris, France) LOV Hotel Collection Holding S.A.S.U. (Paris, France) Consulting activities for major competitors: none Significant shareholding in bet-at-home.com AG: none Other business relations with bet-at-home (related party transactions): none Employment at bet-at-home in the last 5 years: none Government activity/political offices: none 9. resolution on the confirmation of the remuneration of the supervisory board The Act Implementing the Second Shareholders' Rights Directive (ARUG II) has resulted in an amendment to section 113 (3) AktG. Pursuant to section 113 (3) sentences 1 and 2 AktG, the annual shareholders' meeting of listed companies must pass a resolution on the compensation of the members of the supervisory board at least every four years, whereby a resolution confirming the compensation is permissible. The first resolution on the compensation of supervisory board members must be passed by the end of the first annual shareholders' meeting following December 31, 2020. The remuneration of supervisory board members is based on section 14 of bet-at-home.com AG's articles of association. This has the following wording: "§ 14 Reimbursement of expenses and remuneration (1) The members of the supervisory board shall receive: - the reimbursement of their necessary expenses, - remuneration to be determined by the annual shareholders' meeting. (2) To the extent that emoluments are subject to value added tax, such tax shall be additionally reimbursed by the Company." Pursuant to section 14 (1) of the articles of association of bet-at-home.com AG, the annual shareholders' meeting must determine the remuneration of supervisory board members. The annual shareholders' meeting adopted the following resolution on May 17, 2017 under agenda item 7: "The members of the supervisory board shall receive fixed remuneration in the amount of EUR 20,000.00 for each full financial year, payable one month after the end of the financial year, starting on January 01, 2017. The chairman of the supervisory board shall receive a fixed remuneration of EUR 40,000.00. supervisory board members who have not belonged to the supervisory board for a full financial year shall receive the remuneration pro rata temporis in accordance with the duration of their membership of the supervisory board." In addition, in accordance with section 14 (1) of bet-at-home.com AG's articles of association, supervisory board members are reimbursed for their necessary expenses. In the opinion of the management board and the supervisory board, the compensation for the members of the supervisory board resolved in 2017 is still appropriate and shall therefore remain unchanged. The management board and the supervisory board therefore propose that the existing provision in Section 14 of the articles of association of bet-at-home.com AG and the remuneration for members of the supervisory board set by resolution of the annual shareholders' meeting on May 17, 2017, including the remuneration system for members of the supervisory board presented below on which this remuneration is based, be confirmed. Compensation system for members of the supervisory board: The system for the compensation of supervisory board members is based on statutory requirements and takes into account the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code. The compensation of the members of the supervisory board shall be balanced overall and commensurate with the responsibilities and duties of the supervisory board members and the situation of the Company, also taking into account the compensation arrangements of other listed companies. At the same time, it should make the assumption of a mandate as member or chairman of the supervisory board appear sufficiently attractive to be able to attract and retain outstanding mandate holders. This is a prerequisite for the best possible supervision and advice to the management board, which in turn makes a major contribution to a successful business strategy and the long-term success of the Company. The supervisory board is not actively involved in the operations of the Company. Rather, through its monitoring activities, the supervisory board contributes to the long-term development of the Company. The granting of purely fixed compensation has proven its worth in this respect. The management board and supervisory board are of the opinion that purely fixed compensation for the members of the supervisory board is best suited to ensuring that the supervisory board fulfills its monitoring function independently. This is also in line with the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code. In accordance with the recommendation of the German Corporate Governance Code, the higher time commitment of the chairman shall be appropriately reflected by corresponding additional compensation. The chairman of the supervisory board shall therefore receive twice the basic compensation of an ordinary member of the supervisory board. The compensation of the supervisory board therefore contains no variable compensation components and no share-based components. The annual fixed compensation is paid one month after the end of each financial year. Accordingly, there are no deferral periods for the payment of compensation components. The compensation is linked to the term of office of the supervisory board member. If a supervisory board member resigns during the year, he or she receives the compensation pro rata temporis. There are no promises of redundancy payments, retirement pensions or early retirement arrangements. The compensation and employment conditions of the employees are of no significance for the compensation system of the supervisory board. The compensation system for the supervisory board is decided by the annual shareholders' meeting on the basis of proposals by the management board and the supervisory board. At regular intervals, at the latest every four years, the management board and supervisory board conduct a review to determine whether the amount and composition of supervisory board compensation are still in line with market conditions and appropriate. The rules for dealing with conflicts of interest set out in the rules of procedure for the management board and supervisory board are observed in the procedures for setting up, implementing and reviewing the compensation system. It is ensured that external compensation experts, where consulted, are independent; confirmation of their independence is required in this regard. 10. resolution on the approval of the compensation system for the members of the management board The Act Implementing the Second Shareholders' Rights Directive (ARUG II) introduced a new section 120a AktG. Section 120a (1) AktG provides that the annual shareholders' meeting of listed companies shall resolve on the approval of the compensation system for members of the management board presented by the supervisory board whenever there is a significant change, but at least every four years. 