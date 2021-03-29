PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -3

this regard are currently expected. The supervisory board has ascertained from the candidate proposed for election that
he is able to devote the expected amount of time. The supervisory board's election proposal takes into account the
objectives resolved by the supervisory board for its composition.
According to recommendation C. 13 of the German Corporate Governance Code (as amended on December 16, 2019), the
supervisory board shall disclose the personal and business relationships of each candidate with the Company, the
corporate bodies of the Company and a shareholder with a material interest in the Company when making election
proposals to the annual shareholders' meeting. The recommendation on disclosure is limited to those circumstances
which, in the opinion of the supervisory board, an objectively judging shareholder would regard as decisive for his
election decision. Significant shareholders within the meaning of this recommendation are shareholders who directly or
indirectly hold more than 10% of the voting shares of the Company.
Mr. Riahi serves as CEO at Financiere LOV S.A.S., Paris, France.
Financiere LOV S.A.S. Paris, France, indirectly holds the majority of shares in bet-at-home.com AG. However, in the
opinion of the supervisory board, this did not lead to a conflict of interest that would conflict with the acceptance
of the mandate. This is because there are no ongoing operational relationships between Financiere LOV S.A.S. and the
Company. If and to the extent that individual business relationships arise, any conflicts of interest that may exist
are taken into account by means of tried and tested procedures, e.g. abstention from voting. In addition, relationships
between controlling companies and the Company are subject to the reporting and auditing requirements of sections 312 pp
AktG.
CANDIDATE RESUME:
Name: François Riahi
Profession: CEO at Financiere LOV, Paris, France
Nationality: France
Place of birth: Paris, France
Date of birth: April 08, 1973
Professional career:
Since 11/2020 Financiere Lov - CEO
06/2018 - 08/2020 Natixis - CEO
12/2017 - 06/2018 Groupe BPCE - Managing Director & Member of Management Board
02/2016 - 12/2017 Natixis - Global Co-Head of Corporate and Investment Banking
08/2012 - 07/2016 Natixis - Chief Executive Officer Wholesale Banking Asia Pacific
03/2009 - 08/2012 Groupe BPCE - Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Strategy
05/2007 - 03/2009 Présidence de la République - Advisor to Nicolas Sarkozy
01/2005 - 05/2007 Ministry of Finance (France) - Head of Budget Policy
Studies:
National School of Administration (Strasbourg, France)
Stanford University - Management Executive Program
IEP Paris - Master of Science, Public Administration
Ecole centrale de Paris - Master of Science, Engineering
Memberships of other statutory supervisory boards or comparable corporate bodies of companies in Germany and other
countries:
Betclic Everest Group S.A.S. (Paris, France)
Banijay Group S.A.S. (Paris, France)
Estoublon Holding S.A.S.U. (Paris, France)
LOV Hotel Collection Holding S.A.S.U. (Paris, France)
Consulting activities for major competitors:
none
Significant shareholding in bet-at-home.com AG:
none
Other business relations with bet-at-home (related party transactions):
none
Employment at bet-at-home in the last 5 years:
none
Government activity/political offices:
none
9. resolution on the confirmation of the remuneration of the supervisory board
The Act Implementing the Second Shareholders' Rights Directive (ARUG II) has resulted in an amendment to section 113
(3) AktG. Pursuant to section 113 (3) sentences 1 and 2 AktG, the annual shareholders' meeting of listed companies must
pass a resolution on the compensation of the members of the supervisory board at least every four years, whereby a
resolution confirming the compensation is permissible. The first resolution on the compensation of supervisory board
members must be passed by the end of the first annual shareholders' meeting following December 31, 2020.
The remuneration of supervisory board members is based on section 14 of bet-at-home.com AG's articles of association.
This has the following wording:
"§ 14 Reimbursement of expenses and remuneration
(1) The members of the supervisory board shall receive:
- the reimbursement of their necessary expenses,
- remuneration to be determined by the annual shareholders' meeting.
(2) To the extent that emoluments are subject to value added tax, such tax shall be additionally reimbursed by the
Company."
Pursuant to section 14 (1) of the articles of association of bet-at-home.com AG, the annual shareholders' meeting must
determine the remuneration of supervisory board members. The annual shareholders' meeting adopted the following
resolution on May 17, 2017 under agenda item 7:
"The members of the supervisory board shall receive fixed remuneration in the amount of EUR 20,000.00 for each full
financial year, payable one month after the end of the financial year, starting on January 01, 2017. The chairman of
the supervisory board shall receive a fixed remuneration of EUR 40,000.00. supervisory board members who have not
belonged to the supervisory board for a full financial year shall receive the remuneration pro rata temporis in
accordance with the duration of their membership of the supervisory board."
In addition, in accordance with section 14 (1) of bet-at-home.com AG's articles of association, supervisory board
members are reimbursed for their necessary expenses.
In the opinion of the management board and the supervisory board, the compensation for the members of the supervisory
board resolved in 2017 is still appropriate and shall therefore remain unchanged.
The management board and the supervisory board therefore propose that the existing provision in Section 14 of the
articles of association of bet-at-home.com AG and the remuneration for members of the supervisory board set by
resolution of the annual shareholders' meeting on May 17, 2017, including the remuneration system for members of the
supervisory board presented below on which this remuneration is based, be confirmed.
Compensation system for members of the supervisory board:
The system for the compensation of supervisory board members is based on statutory requirements and takes into account
the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code.
The compensation of the members of the supervisory board shall be balanced overall and commensurate with the
responsibilities and duties of the supervisory board members and the situation of the Company, also taking into account
the compensation arrangements of other listed companies. At the same time, it should make the assumption of a mandate
as member or chairman of the supervisory board appear sufficiently attractive to be able to attract and retain
outstanding mandate holders. This is a prerequisite for the best possible supervision and advice to the management
board, which in turn makes a major contribution to a successful business strategy and the long-term success of the
Company.
The supervisory board is not actively involved in the operations of the Company. Rather, through its monitoring
activities, the supervisory board contributes to the long-term development of the Company. The granting of purely fixed
compensation has proven its worth in this respect. The management board and supervisory board are of the opinion that
purely fixed compensation for the members of the supervisory board is best suited to ensuring that the supervisory
board fulfills its monitoring function independently. This is also in line with the recommendations of the German
Corporate Governance Code.
In accordance with the recommendation of the German Corporate Governance Code, the higher time commitment of the
chairman shall be appropriately reflected by corresponding additional compensation. The chairman of the supervisory
board shall therefore receive twice the basic compensation of an ordinary member of the supervisory board. The
compensation of the supervisory board therefore contains no variable compensation components and no share-based
components.
The annual fixed compensation is paid one month after the end of each financial year. Accordingly, there are no
deferral periods for the payment of compensation components. The compensation is linked to the term of office of the
supervisory board member. If a supervisory board member resigns during the year, he or she receives the compensation
pro rata temporis. There are no promises of redundancy payments, retirement pensions or early retirement arrangements.
The compensation and employment conditions of the employees are of no significance for the compensation system of the
supervisory board.
The compensation system for the supervisory board is decided by the annual shareholders' meeting on the basis of
proposals by the management board and the supervisory board. At regular intervals, at the latest every four years, the
management board and supervisory board conduct a review to determine whether the amount and composition of supervisory
board compensation are still in line with market conditions and appropriate. The rules for dealing with conflicts of
interest set out in the rules of procedure for the management board and supervisory board are observed in the
procedures for setting up, implementing and reviewing the compensation system. It is ensured that external compensation
experts, where consulted, are independent; confirmation of their independence is required in this regard.
10. resolution on the approval of the compensation system for the members of the management board
The Act Implementing the Second Shareholders' Rights Directive (ARUG II) introduced a new section 120a AktG. Section
120a (1) AktG provides that the annual shareholders' meeting of listed companies shall resolve on the approval of the
compensation system for members of the management board presented by the supervisory board whenever there is a
significant change, but at least every four years.
