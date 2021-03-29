PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -5- 03/29/2021 | 04:02am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Non-financial performance criteria are to be included in the target agreement alongside criteria such as integrity, employee satisfaction and diversity, as well as sustainability/environmental social governance (ESG) aspects, which are to account for up to 10% of the overall target achievement. For the non-financial, strategic targets, the agreement with the management board members is to define the conditions under which the respective target is fully met (100% target achievement of the individual criterion) and which parameters are used to assess the degree of target achievement. In the case of non-financial strategic project targets, particular consideration is given to aspects such as quality, budget compliance and adherence to deadlines. 3.2.3. Change of performance targets A subsequent change of the performance targets is excluded. 3.2.4. Calculation of target achievement The total target achievement of the short-term variable compensation is derived from the agreed average of the individual performance criteria and the degree of target achievement in each case. 3.2.5. Abolition of Variable Compensation 1 If the Company terminates the employment relationship for good cause within the meaning of Section 626 of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch - BGB), the Variable Compensation 1 shall cease to apply for the financial year in which the termination takes effect. For other cases of premature termination, the management board receives the VC1 payment pro rata temporis. This payment is due within one month of publication of the audited annual financial statements. Any credit balances in the sustainability account will also be paid out in full. 3.3. Variable Compensation 2 ("VC2") As part of the compensation system, Variable Compensation 2 can be agreed with the members of the management board, which can lead to an annual bonus payment. The origin and amount of Variable Compensation 2 depend to a large extent on the enterprise value of bet-at-home.com AG. VC2, if agreed with the members of the management board, is due on December 31 of each year. At the beginning of a management board service contract, which generally runs for three years, a share price of the Company is fixed in advance for the entire term ("base price"). If the fixed share price is exceeded in subsequent years on the basis of a 6-month average share price in the months July to December ("Relevant Share Price"), the management board member receives a cash payment corresponding to a fixed agreed share of the increase in the value of the Company compared with the agreed share price. If, for example, a base price of EUR 45.00 was agreed, the market capitalization based on 7,018,000 shares would be EUR 315,810,000.00. If the relevant price were EUR 55.00, the increased market capitalization would be EUR 385,990,000.00 and the increase in market capitalization would be EUR 70,180,000.00. VC2 is calculated on the basis of a %age of the increase in market capitalization agreed with the management board members, which is up to 0.67%. Based on the above increase in the market capitalization, this would result in a VC2 of a maximum of EUR 470,206.00. 4. Target total compensation In accordance with the compensation system, the supervisory board determines the amount of the target total compensation for each management board member. In doing so, it shall consider not only an appropriate relationship to the duties and performance of the management board member, but also the economic situation and the success and future prospects of the Company. The supervisory board shall ensure that the target total compensation does not exceed the customary compensation without special justification. The target total compensation for the individual management board members is derived from the basic compensation and Variable Compensation 1 in the event of 100% target achievement. In addition, there is Variable Compensation 2, which, being share price-based, is not a component to be measured on the basis of a target achievement level based on a target agreement. In determining the target total compensation for the individual management board members, the supervisory board will therefore use the consensus estimates of analysts as a basis with regard to Variable Compensation 2 and determine the target compensation from Variable Compensation 2 on this basis uniformly for each year of the term. 5. Maximum compensation The maximum amount of fixed basic compensation plus fringe benefits for each management board member is EUR 1,500,000.00 p.a. The maximum amount of Variable Compensation 1 is EUR 1,000,000.00 p.a. for each management board member based on 100% target achievement. The payment from Variable Compensation 2 is limited to 10 times the basic compensation paid for the year added by Variable Compensation 1. 6. Commitments to members of the management board in the event of resignation The supervisory board may determine exit regulations for each compensation component and for each case in which the employment relationship of a member of the management board or the appointment as a member of the management board ends. This includes cases such as retirement or full or partial reduction in earning capacity, death, ordinary termination of the service contract or termination of the service contract for good cause, dismissal from office for good cause, transfer of a service contract to the major shareholder of the Company or to a company affiliated with the major shareholder of the Company. For each of these cases, the supervisory board may determine in advance what requirements apply in order for individual or all compensation components to be paid either in full or in part, early or delayed, to the members of the management board or - in the event of death - to the heirs of the management board member concerned, or to lapse. In any case, a payment of variable compensation components can only be made in accordance with the targets and comparison parameters as well as the due dates specified in the respective plan terms and conditions referred to in the service agreements or agreed in the service agreements with the respective members of the management board. The supervisory board concludes service agreements with members of the management board that provide for a severance payment cap. Severance payments in the event of premature termination of management board membership without good cause may not exceed a total of two years' compensation, but may not exceed the total compensation entitlement for the remaining term of the contract ("severance payment cap"). In the event of temporary incapacity to work due to illness or accident or for other reasons not attributable to gross negligence or intent on the part of the management board member, the supervisory board may determine that the fixed compensation shall continue to be paid for a period of six months, but not beyond the end of the management board member's contract. Commitments for benefits in the event of premature termination of the employment contract by the management board member as a result of a change of control may not be agreed. If there is good cause for terminating the service agreement, no severance payments will be made. The supervisory board may agree with members of the management board that, in the event that their employment contract is not extended or ends for any other reason before the end of the regular term, they will receive a transitional allowance amounting to 50% of their last gross annual salary (including variable compensation component). The transitional allowance may not be paid if the contract is extended. The entitlement to payment of the transitional allowance shall lapse if the management board member has refused a reappointment and extension of the management board contract offered to him on terms that are the same or more favorable to him, or if the non-extension or termination is based on an important reason for which the management board member is responsible, or on an ordinary notice of termination given by the management board member. The supervisory board may agree a post-contractual non-competition clause with members of the management board for a period of up to two (2) years. If such a post-contractual non-competition clause takes effect, the members of the management board may receive compensation amounting to up to half of their respective basic compensation per year of the respective period of validity of the post-contractual non-competition clause. Payments under a post-contractual non-competition clause are to be offset against any severance payments. 7. Contract terms, termination options The term of the employment contracts is linked to the duration of the appointment and complies with the requirements of stock corporation law. Ordinary members of the management board are generally appointed for a maximum of three years. Both the Company and the management board member have the right to extraordinary termination for good cause in accordance with Section 626 of the German Civil Code (BGB). 8. Compensation system in the event of special and exceptional circumstances In special and exceptional circumstances (e.g. in the event of a severe financial or economic crisis), the supervisory board has the right to temporarily deviate from the compensation system in accordance with Section 87a (2) sentence 2 AktG and to amend the regulations relating to the compensation structure and individual compensation components as well as the regulations on the respective procedure, provided this is necessary in the interests of the long-term welfare of the Company. A deviation from the compensation system is only possible by a corresponding resolution of the supervisory board and after careful examination of the necessity. The components of the compensation system from which deviation is possible under the above circumstances are the procedure, the compensation structure, the individual compensation (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires March 29, 2021 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT) All news about BET-AT-HOME.COM AG 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -9- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -8- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -7- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -6- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -5- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -4- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -3- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -2- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to the annual shareholders' meet.. DJ 04:02a BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting EQ