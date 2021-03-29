Log in
PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -7-

03/29/2021 | 04:02am EDT
is not significantly lower than the stock market price of the shares of the Company already listed. The issue price for 
the new shares will therefore be based on the stock market price of the shares already listed and will not fall 
significantly (generally by more than 5%) below the current stock market price, so that there is no reason to fear any 
significant economic dilution of the shareholders. 
Presentation of the Company's reserve capital 
In the event that the authorization requested under agenda item 6 is granted and becomes effective, the Company's 
reserve capital would develop as follows: 
(i) Authorized Capital I 
Authorized Capital I would exist in an amount of EUR 1,403,600. The aforementioned options for excluding subscription 
rights would apply to the new Authorized Capital I. 
(ii) Conditional capital 
The Company currently has no conditional capital. 
Following the granting of the requested authorization, the total reserve capital would thus amount to EUR 1,403,600, 
corresponding to approximately 16.67% of the share capital after full utilization of the reserve capital and 
corresponding to 20% of the current share capital. 
If the authorization is utilized, the management board will inform the next annual shareholders' meeting of such 
utilization. 
Report of the management board on agenda item 7 concerning the authorization to exclude tender rights and subscription 
rights when acquiring and using treasury shares pursuant to section 71 (1) No. 8 Sentence 5 in conjunction with 
section186 (4) Sentence 2 AktG 
The management board and supervisory board intend to propose to the annual shareholders' meeting on May 18, 2021 that 
the Company be authorized to acquire treasury shares up to a maximum proportionate amount of 10% of the share capital 
attributable to these shares. The authorization shall take effect upon adoption of the resolution by the annual 
shareholders' meeting and shall be valid until May 17, 2023. 
When acquiring treasury shares, the principle of equal treatment pursuant to section 53a AktG must be observed. The 
proposed acquisition of the shares via the stock exchange or by means of a public purchase offer or a public invitation 
to submit offers for sale takes account of this principle. If the quantity offered at the fixed price exceeds the 
number of shares demanded by the Company, acceptance of the offers to sell must be allocated. In this context, the 
reallocation may be made on the basis of the proportion of shares tendered (tender quotas) rather than on the basis of 
participation quotas, because the acquisition procedure can thus be technically handled more easily within an 
economically reasonable framework. 
To the extent that the management board is to be authorized, with the consent of the supervisory board, to exclude 
shareholders' subscription rights for fractional amounts in the event of a sale of treasury shares as part of an offer 
for sale to shareholders, this serves to enable the disposal of acquired treasury shares by way of an offer to 
shareholders to be carried out without technical difficulty. The treasury shares excluded from shareholders' 
subscription rights as fractional shares would be realized either by sale on the stock exchange or otherwise in the 
best possible way for the Company. 
The management board is also to be authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to sell the acquired 
treasury shares to third parties against non-cash consideration, excluding shareholders' subscription rights, in 
particular for the purpose of implementing business combinations or acquiring companies, business divisions and/or 
participations in companies. This is intended to enable the Company to have treasury shares available to offer as 
consideration in the acquisition of companies or equity interests in companies. This form of consideration is often 
required in international and national competition for interesting acquisition targets. In addition, by offering shares 
in company acquisitions, the liquidity of the company can be preserved. Frequently, sellers of companies also demand a 
shareholding in the buyer as consideration in order to be able to participate in the further success of the company. 
The proposed authorization will give the Company the necessary flexibility to use treasury shares as acquisition 
currency and thus to respond flexibly to advantageous offers to acquire companies or interests in companies. In the 
case of contributions in kind, the value of the contribution in kind must be appropriate when assessed as a whole, so 
that there is therefore no reason to fear any relevant impairment of shareholders' assets. If concrete acquisition 
opportunities arise, the management board will examine them carefully in the interests of the Company and will only use 
the authorization granted to it if the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights is suitable and necessary in the 
interests of the Company to achieve the purpose pursued by issuing the shares and is appropriate in view of the 
shareholders' interests. The basis for the valuation of the treasury shares of the Company to be granted on the one 
hand and of the asset to be acquired on the other hand will in principle be neutral appraisals, e.g. by auditing firms 
and/or investment banks, so that an undermining of the value of the Company through the use of the authorization is 
avoided. There are currently no concrete plans to make use of this authorization. 
In addition, the management board is to be authorized, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, to sell the 
shares for cash other than via the stock exchange or by way of an offer to shareholders, excluding shareholders' 
subscription rights. Adequate equity capitalization is of particular importance for the future business development of 
the Company. This also includes the ability to raise equity capital on the market at any time on reasonable terms and, 
if necessary, to sell treasury shares flexibly within the above framework. In this respect, the Company must also be in 
a position to tap further investor groups. In individual cases, this may also require the sale of treasury shares to 
specific investors. By setting a price close to the market price, the highest possible proceeds from the sale and the 
greatest possible strengthening of equity are achieved. The treasury shares acquired may only be sold to third parties 
for cash at a price which does not differ significantly from the stock market price of the Company's shares of the same 
class at the time of the sale. The final selling price for treasury shares is determined by the management board with 
the approval of the supervisory board shortly before the sale of the treasury shares. The discount on the stock market 
price at the time the authorization is exercised will generally not exceed 5% of the current stock market price. There 
is therefore no reason to fear any relevant impairment of shareholders' assets. 
The interests of shareholders are further protected in the event of the sale of treasury shares to third parties 
against payment in cash by the fact that the treasury shares sold with exclusion of subscription rights may not exceed 
10% of the share capital, either 10% of the share capital existing at the time the authorization is granted or - if 
this value is lower - 10% of the share capital existing at the time the authorization to exclude subscription rights is 
exercised. In this case, the authorization to exclude shareholders' subscription rights shall also apply subject to the 
proviso that the treasury shares sold subject to the exclusion of subscription rights may not exceed 10% of the share 
capital, i.e. neither 10% of the share capital existing at the time the authorization is granted nor 10% of the share 
capital existing at the time the authorization to exclude subscription rights is exercised. Shares which (i) were sold 
or issued during the term of this authorization on the basis of other authorizations in direct or analogous application 
of section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG with exclusion of subscription rights shall be counted towards the aforementioned 
10% limit (counting towards); furthermore, (ii) those shares shall be counted which were issued to service bonds or 
profit participation rights with conversion or option rights or an option or conversion obligation. an option or 
conversion obligation, insofar as these bonds or profit participation rights are issued during the term of this 
authorization by the Company or a company in which the Company directly or indirectly holds a majority interest on the 
basis of another authorization excluding subscription rights in corresponding application of section 186 (3) sentence 4 
AktG. A maximum limit reduced in accordance with the above sentences shall be increased again after deduction has been 
made when a new other authorization to exclude subscription rights resolved by the annual shareholders' meeting takes 
effect in accordance with section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG, to the extent that subscription rights can be excluded in 
accordance with section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG under the new other authorization, but up to a maximum amount not 
exceeding 10 % of the share capital existing at the time this authorization takes effect and at the time this 
authorization is exercised. In the interests of the shareholders, this ensures that any exclusion of subscription 
rights does not result in a dilution of their shareholding which could not be compensated for by a subsequent purchase 
of shares on the stock exchange, which is also the underlying assessment of the legislator in section 186 (3) sentence 
4 AktG. There are currently no concrete plans to make use of this authorization. 
If the authorization is utilized, the management board will inform the next annual shareholders' meeting of such 
utilization. 
End of the agenda 
_______________________________ 
II. Further information and notes 
1. Total number of shares and voting rights 
At the time the annual shareholders' meeting is convened, the Company's share capital amounts to EUR 7,018,000 and is

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

