PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -7

is not significantly lower than the stock market price of the shares of the Company already listed. The issue price for
the new shares will therefore be based on the stock market price of the shares already listed and will not fall
significantly (generally by more than 5%) below the current stock market price, so that there is no reason to fear any
significant economic dilution of the shareholders.
Presentation of the Company's reserve capital
In the event that the authorization requested under agenda item 6 is granted and becomes effective, the Company's
reserve capital would develop as follows:
(i) Authorized Capital I
Authorized Capital I would exist in an amount of EUR 1,403,600. The aforementioned options for excluding subscription
rights would apply to the new Authorized Capital I.
(ii) Conditional capital
The Company currently has no conditional capital.
Following the granting of the requested authorization, the total reserve capital would thus amount to EUR 1,403,600,
corresponding to approximately 16.67% of the share capital after full utilization of the reserve capital and
corresponding to 20% of the current share capital.
If the authorization is utilized, the management board will inform the next annual shareholders' meeting of such
utilization.
Report of the management board on agenda item 7 concerning the authorization to exclude tender rights and subscription
rights when acquiring and using treasury shares pursuant to section 71 (1) No. 8 Sentence 5 in conjunction with
section186 (4) Sentence 2 AktG
The management board and supervisory board intend to propose to the annual shareholders' meeting on May 18, 2021 that
the Company be authorized to acquire treasury shares up to a maximum proportionate amount of 10% of the share capital
attributable to these shares. The authorization shall take effect upon adoption of the resolution by the annual
shareholders' meeting and shall be valid until May 17, 2023.
When acquiring treasury shares, the principle of equal treatment pursuant to section 53a AktG must be observed. The
proposed acquisition of the shares via the stock exchange or by means of a public purchase offer or a public invitation
to submit offers for sale takes account of this principle. If the quantity offered at the fixed price exceeds the
number of shares demanded by the Company, acceptance of the offers to sell must be allocated. In this context, the
reallocation may be made on the basis of the proportion of shares tendered (tender quotas) rather than on the basis of
participation quotas, because the acquisition procedure can thus be technically handled more easily within an
economically reasonable framework.
To the extent that the management board is to be authorized, with the consent of the supervisory board, to exclude
shareholders' subscription rights for fractional amounts in the event of a sale of treasury shares as part of an offer
for sale to shareholders, this serves to enable the disposal of acquired treasury shares by way of an offer to
shareholders to be carried out without technical difficulty. The treasury shares excluded from shareholders'
subscription rights as fractional shares would be realized either by sale on the stock exchange or otherwise in the
best possible way for the Company.
The management board is also to be authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to sell the acquired
treasury shares to third parties against non-cash consideration, excluding shareholders' subscription rights, in
particular for the purpose of implementing business combinations or acquiring companies, business divisions and/or
participations in companies. This is intended to enable the Company to have treasury shares available to offer as
consideration in the acquisition of companies or equity interests in companies. This form of consideration is often
required in international and national competition for interesting acquisition targets. In addition, by offering shares
in company acquisitions, the liquidity of the company can be preserved. Frequently, sellers of companies also demand a
shareholding in the buyer as consideration in order to be able to participate in the further success of the company.
The proposed authorization will give the Company the necessary flexibility to use treasury shares as acquisition
currency and thus to respond flexibly to advantageous offers to acquire companies or interests in companies. In the
case of contributions in kind, the value of the contribution in kind must be appropriate when assessed as a whole, so
that there is therefore no reason to fear any relevant impairment of shareholders' assets. If concrete acquisition
opportunities arise, the management board will examine them carefully in the interests of the Company and will only use
the authorization granted to it if the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights is suitable and necessary in the
interests of the Company to achieve the purpose pursued by issuing the shares and is appropriate in view of the
shareholders' interests. The basis for the valuation of the treasury shares of the Company to be granted on the one
hand and of the asset to be acquired on the other hand will in principle be neutral appraisals, e.g. by auditing firms
and/or investment banks, so that an undermining of the value of the Company through the use of the authorization is
avoided. There are currently no concrete plans to make use of this authorization.
In addition, the management board is to be authorized, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, to sell the
shares for cash other than via the stock exchange or by way of an offer to shareholders, excluding shareholders'
subscription rights. Adequate equity capitalization is of particular importance for the future business development of
the Company. This also includes the ability to raise equity capital on the market at any time on reasonable terms and,
if necessary, to sell treasury shares flexibly within the above framework. In this respect, the Company must also be in
a position to tap further investor groups. In individual cases, this may also require the sale of treasury shares to
specific investors. By setting a price close to the market price, the highest possible proceeds from the sale and the
greatest possible strengthening of equity are achieved. The treasury shares acquired may only be sold to third parties
for cash at a price which does not differ significantly from the stock market price of the Company's shares of the same
class at the time of the sale. The final selling price for treasury shares is determined by the management board with
the approval of the supervisory board shortly before the sale of the treasury shares. The discount on the stock market
price at the time the authorization is exercised will generally not exceed 5% of the current stock market price. There
is therefore no reason to fear any relevant impairment of shareholders' assets.
The interests of shareholders are further protected in the event of the sale of treasury shares to third parties
against payment in cash by the fact that the treasury shares sold with exclusion of subscription rights may not exceed
10% of the share capital, either 10% of the share capital existing at the time the authorization is granted or - if
this value is lower - 10% of the share capital existing at the time the authorization to exclude subscription rights is
exercised. In this case, the authorization to exclude shareholders' subscription rights shall also apply subject to the
proviso that the treasury shares sold subject to the exclusion of subscription rights may not exceed 10% of the share
capital, i.e. neither 10% of the share capital existing at the time the authorization is granted nor 10% of the share
capital existing at the time the authorization to exclude subscription rights is exercised. Shares which (i) were sold
or issued during the term of this authorization on the basis of other authorizations in direct or analogous application
of section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG with exclusion of subscription rights shall be counted towards the aforementioned
10% limit (counting towards); furthermore, (ii) those shares shall be counted which were issued to service bonds or
profit participation rights with conversion or option rights or an option or conversion obligation. an option or
conversion obligation, insofar as these bonds or profit participation rights are issued during the term of this
authorization by the Company or a company in which the Company directly or indirectly holds a majority interest on the
basis of another authorization excluding subscription rights in corresponding application of section 186 (3) sentence 4
AktG. A maximum limit reduced in accordance with the above sentences shall be increased again after deduction has been
made when a new other authorization to exclude subscription rights resolved by the annual shareholders' meeting takes
effect in accordance with section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG, to the extent that subscription rights can be excluded in
accordance with section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG under the new other authorization, but up to a maximum amount not
exceeding 10 % of the share capital existing at the time this authorization takes effect and at the time this
authorization is exercised. In the interests of the shareholders, this ensures that any exclusion of subscription
rights does not result in a dilution of their shareholding which could not be compensated for by a subsequent purchase
of shares on the stock exchange, which is also the underlying assessment of the legislator in section 186 (3) sentence
4 AktG. There are currently no concrete plans to make use of this authorization.
If the authorization is utilized, the management board will inform the next annual shareholders' meeting of such
utilization.
End of the agenda
II. Further information and notes
1. Total number of shares and voting rights
At the time the annual shareholders' meeting is convened, the Company's share capital amounts to EUR 7,018,000 and is
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
March 29, 2021 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)