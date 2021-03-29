Log in
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG

(ACX)
PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -8-

03/29/2021
divided into 7,018,000 no-par value bearer shares, each granting one vote. The Company does not hold any treasury 
shares at the time the annual shareholders' meeting is convened. 
2. annual shareholders' meeting without physical presence of shareholders 
Based on the Act on Measures in Corporate, Cooperative, Association, Foundation and Condominium Law to Combat the 
Effects of the COVID 19 Pandemic (GesRuaCOVBekG), the management board has decided, with the approval of the 
supervisory board, that the annual shareholders' meeting will be held as a virtual annual shareholders' meeting without 
the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. The exercise of voting rights by shareholders or by proxy may 
only take place 
- by way of electronic absentee voting or 
- by granting power of attorney to the proxy appointed by the Company. 
Electronic participation in the meeting by shareholders or by proxies within the meaning of Section 118 (1) sentence 2 
AktG is not possible. 
The entire annual shareholders' meeting will be broadcast in audio and video form via the Company's password-protected 
ASM portal, which is available at 
https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/shareholdermeeting 
("ASM portal"). Shareholders will receive their login data for the ASM portal after registration and proof of share 
ownership in accordance with the provisions of Section II. 3 below. 
Further shareholder rights can also be exercised via the ASM portal in accordance with the following explanations. 
3. Requirements for participation in the virtual annual shareholders' meeting and exercise of voting rights 
Only those shareholders who register with the Company in due time and provide evidence of their rights are entitled to 
attend the annual shareholders' meeting and exercise their voting rights - in person or by proxy. Pursuant to section 
17 (2) of the articles of association, registration must be in text form (Art. 126b BGB) in German or English. The 
right to participate in the annual shareholders' meeting and to exercise voting rights must be evidenced by a 
certificate of share ownership issued in text form by the depositary bank in German or English; in any case, a 
certificate issued by the ultimate intermediary pursuant to section 67c (3) AktG shall suffice for this purpose. The 
proof of share ownership must refer to the beginning of the 21st day before the annual shareholders' meeting, i.e. 
Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 0:00 hours ("Record Date"). 
The registration and proof of share ownership must be received by the Company no later than midnight on Tuesday, May 
11, 2021, at the address stated below: 
bet-at-home.com AG 
c/o LINK Market Services GmbH 
Landshuter Allee 10 
80637 Munich 
Germany 
Fax: +49 (0) 89-210 27 289 
E-mail: inhaberaktien@linkmarketservices.de 
In relation to the Company, only those persons who have provided proof of share ownership shall be deemed shareholders 
for the purpose of attending the meeting and exercising voting rights. The right to attend and the amount of voting 
rights are based exclusively on the shareholding as of the record date. The record date is not associated with any 
block on sales of the shareholding. Even in the event of the full or partial sale of shareholdings after the record 
date, only the shareholder's shareholding on the record date is relevant for participation and the scope of voting 
rights, i.e. sales of shares after the record date have no effect on the right to participate in the meeting and on the 
scope of voting rights. The same applies to the acquisition of additional shares after the record date. Persons who do 
not yet hold any shares on the record date and only become shareholders thereafter are therefore not entitled to attend 
and vote as shareholders, but they may, if necessary, be authorized by the seller who still held the shares on the 
record date to appoint a proxy or to exercise their rights. The record date has no significance for dividend 
entitlement. 
The custodian banks usually take care of the necessary registration and transmission of the proof of share ownership 
for their customers if they instruct them accordingly. Shareholders are therefore requested to contact their respective 
custodian bank as early as possible. 
After receipt of the registration and proof of share ownership, shareholders will be sent login data for the ASM portal 
by mail. 
4. Voting by electronic absentee ballot 
Voting rights may be exercised by means of electronic communication ("Remote Vote"). This also requires timely 
registration and proof of share ownership in accordance with the provisions of II. 3. above. The Remote Vote (including 
revocation or changes of the vote) may be cast electronically using the form provided by the Company at 
https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/shareholdermeeting 
The login data required for accessing the ASM portal will be sent after timely registration and proof of share 
ownership in accordance with Section II. 3. above. The login data required for access to the ASM portal will be sent 
following timely registration and proof of share ownership in accordance with Section II. 3. above. 
5. Proxy and instructions to the Company's voting representative 
We also offer our shareholders the option of authorizing proxies appointed by the Company (proxies) to exercise their 
voting rights. This also requires timely registration and proof of share ownership in accordance with the above 
provisions in Section II. 3. If proxies are authorized, they must be given instructions on how to exercise voting 
rights. Proxies may not exercise voting rights without corresponding instructions. The granting of the proxy, its 
revocation and proof of authorization to the Company must be in text form. 
After receipt of the registration and proof of share ownership, forms for granting power of attorney and issuing 
instructions to the proxies will be sent to the shareholders by mail. The proxy and instruction form made available on 
the Company's website at https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/shareholdermeeting may also be used to authorize proxies and 
issue express instructions. 
Proxies and instructions to proxies sent by mail, fax or e-mail must be received at the following address no later than 
6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021: 
bet-at-home.com AG 
c/o LINK Market Services GmbH 
Landshuter Allee 10 
80637 Munich 
Germany 
Fax: +49 (0) 89-210 27 289 
E-mail: inhaberaktien@linkmarketservices.de 
 
The authorization of proxies with the issuance of express instructions can also be made electronically via the ASM 
portal at 
https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/shareholdermeeting 
until the start of voting at the annual shareholders' meeting. 
The above information on the possibilities of transmission and the deadlines to be observed apply mutatis mutandis to 
the revocation of proxies appointed by the Company and to changes in instructions. 
6. Authorization of persons other than the Company proxies 
Voting rights may be exercised by proxy, including by an intermediary or an association of shareholders. However, these 
proxies may also exercise their voting rights in the virtual annual shareholders' meeting only by Remote Vote or by 
authorizing the proxies nominated by the Company. In this case, too, timely registration in accordance with the above 
provisions in Section II. 3. and proof of share ownership are required. 
Proxies issued to third parties rather than to intermediaries or persons or associations (in particular shareholders' 
associations) treated as such pursuant to Section 135 (8) AktG must be in text form. 
The following address is available for the declaration of the granting of a proxy to the Company, its revocation and 
the transmission of the proof of a declared proxy or its revocation: 
bet-at-home.com AG 
c/o LINK Market Services GmbH 
Landshuter Allee 10 
80637 Munich 
Germany 
Fax: +49 (0) 89-210 27 289 
E-mail: inhaberaktien@linkmarketservices.de 
 
If intermediaries or equivalent persons or associations (in particular shareholders' associations) are authorized 
pursuant to Section 135 (8) AktG, they must record the authorization in a verifiable manner (Section 135 AktG). We 
recommend that our shareholders consult with the aforementioned persons regarding the form of the powers of attorney. 
7. Video and audio transmission of the annual shareholders' meeting 
The entire annual shareholders' meeting will be broadcast in audio and video form on the Company's ASM portal, which is 
available at 
https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/shareholdermeeting 
is accessible. On the day of the annual shareholders' meeting, registered shareholders or proxies of a registered 
shareholder can log in to the ASM portal with their login data and follow the video and audio transmission from the 
start of the annual shareholders' meeting. The login data required for access to the ASM portal will be sent by mail 
after timely registration and proof of share ownership in accordance with II. 3. above. 
8. Shareholder's right to ask questions 
Every shareholder who has registered for the annual shareholders' meeting in accordance with the provisions under II. 
3. and has provided proof of share ownership has the right to put questions to the management board. On the basis of 
section 1 (2) sentence 2, 2nd semi-sentence GesRuaCOVBekG, the management board has decided, with the consent of the 
supervisory board, that questions may be submitted electronically no later than one day before the meeting, i.e. by 
midnight (incoming) on Sunday, May 16, 2021, via the Company's ASM portal at 
https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/shareholdermeeting 
are to be submitted. The login data required for access to the ASM portal will be sent following timely registration 
and proof of share ownership in accordance with section II. 3. above. 
9. Statements of opposition on record 
Shareholders who have exercised their voting rights themselves or through a proxy by postal vote or via the proxy have 
the opportunity, from the beginning until the closing of the annual shareholders' meeting by the chairman of the 
meeting, to cast their votes via the ASM portal under

