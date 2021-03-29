PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -9

https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/shareholdermeeting to object to the resolutions of the annual shareholders' meeting. The login data required for access to the ASM portal will be sent following timely registration and proof of share ownership in accordance with section II. 3. above. Objections may also be lodged by proxy. However, proxies of the Company are not available for this purpose. 10. Shareholders' rights to request an addition to the agenda (Section 122 (2) AktG) Shareholders whose shares together amount to one-twentieth of the share capital or the pro rata amount of EUR 500,000 may, pursuant to section 122 (2) AktG, request in writing (section 126 BGB) that items be placed on the agenda of the annual shareholders' meeting and published. The applicants must prove that they have held the shares for at least 90 days prior to the date of receipt of the request and that they will hold the shares until the management board has decided on the request. Pursuant to section 70 AktG, there are certain possibilities for offsetting, to which reference is made. A corresponding confirmation from the custodian bank is sufficient for the proof. The request must be made in writing to the management board. Each new item on the agenda must be accompanied by a statement of reasons or a draft resolution. The request must be received by the Company at least 30 days before the annual shareholders' meeting; the day of receipt and the day of the annual shareholders' meeting are not counted. The last possible date for receipt of a request for an addition to the agenda is therefore Saturday, April 17, 2021, 24:00 hours. Requests to add items to the agenda should be sent to the following address: bet-at-home.com AG - Vorstand - Tersteegenstrasse 30 D-40474 Düsseldorf Additions to the agenda which are to be announced - insofar as they have not already been announced with the notice of the annual shareholders' meeting - will be published without delay in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and forwarded for publication to such media as can be expected to disseminate the information throughout the European Union. They will also be published on the Company's website at www.bet-at-home.ag under the heading "annual shareholders' meeting" (Hauptversammlung). 11. Motions and election proposals by shareholders pursuant to sections 126, 127 AktG Countermotions and nominations for election that are to be made accessible via the Company's website prior to the annual shareholders' meeting in accordance with sections 126, 127 AktG must be received at the following address by midnight on Monday, May 03, 2021: bet-at-home.com AG Tersteegenstraße 30 D-40474 Düsseldorf Fax: +49 (0) 211-17934757 E-Mail: ir@bet-at-home.com Only countermotions received in good time at the aforementioned address, together with their grounds, and nominations for election, including the name of the shareholder, will be made available without delay on the Company's website at www.bet-at-home.ag under the heading "annual shareholders' meeting", insofar as the statutory requirements pursuant to sections 126, 127 AktG are otherwise met. Any statements by the management will also be made available at the aforementioned Internet address. Motions or nominations by shareholders which are to be made available pursuant to section 126 or section 127 AktG shall be deemed to have been made at the meeting if the shareholder making the motion or submitting the nomination is duly authorized and has registered for the annual shareholders' meeting. 12. Timing / publications on the Company's website / further information on shareholders' rights All times stated in this notice are in Central European Summer Time (CEST). The documents relating to the agenda can be downloaded from the internet from the time the annual shareholders' meeting is convened at www.bet-at-home.ag in the "annual shareholders' meeting" section (the English version is available at https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en in the "shareholders meeting" section). The documents will also be available for inspection by shareholders at the Company's offices at Tersteegenstrasse 30, D-40474 Düsseldorf, Germany, from the date of convening of the annual shareholders' meeting. Immediately after the convening of the annual shareholders' meeting, the information pursuant to Section 124a AktG will be published on the Company's website. www.bet-at-home.ag in the "annual shareholders' meeting" section (the English version is available at https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en in the "Shareholders' Meeting" section). Further information on shareholders' rights will also be made available there from the time the annual shareholders' meeting is convened. 13. No further participation options Further participation options, in particular online participation within the meaning of section 118 (1) sentence 2 AktG, are not offered. 14. Resolutions No resolution is to be passed on agenda item 1. Agenda items 2 to 9 are to be subject to binding votes. Pursuant to section 120a AktG, the resolution on agenda item 10 does not create any rights or obligations, cannot be challenged under section 243 AktG and is therefore of a recommendatory nature. For each vote, the options to vote in favor, against or abstain are available. 15. Information for shareholders and shareholder representatives on data protection As the responsible person within the meaning of Art. 4 No. 7 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), bet-at-home.com AG processes personal data in order to enable shareholders and shareholder representatives to participate in the annual shareholders' meeting and to exercise their rights in connection with the annual shareholders' meeting, as well as to comply with other legal requirements to which it is subject in connection with the annual shareholders' meeting (e.g. publication and disclosure obligations). bet-at-home.com AG is legally obliged to hold the annual shareholders' meeting of Shareholders. In order to comply with this obligation, the processing of the categories of personal data mentioned below is essential. Without providing the personal data, shareholders and their representatives cannot participate in the annual shareholders' meeting. The responsible person can be contacted at the following address: bet-at-home.com AG, Tersteegenstraße 30, D-40474 Düsseldorf, Fax: +49 211 179 34 757 The following personal data of the respective shareholder or of persons authorized by a shareholder to exercise voting rights for shares in their own name are processed: Last name and first name, address, e-mail address (if communicated or known), number of shares, class of shares, type of share ownership (own shares, shares held by third parties or shares held by proxy) and number of the access card, the vote and questions submitted in advance of the virtual shareholders' meeting. In detail, further personal data may also be considered. If there is a shareholder representative, the following personal data will be processed by him: Surname and first name as well as address, if applicable e-mail address (if communicated or known). Insofar as this personal data is not transmitted to us by the shareholders or shareholder representatives themselves in the context of registering for the annual shareholders' meeting, participating in the annual shareholders' meeting or submitting a request for additions to the agenda in accordance with section 122 AktG or sending a counter-motion or election proposal in accordance with sections 126, 127 AktG, the depositary bank of the shareholder concerned shall transmit the personal data to us. If countermotions or election proposals are made in accordance with sections 126, 127 AktG, they will be made available on the Company's website and thus publicly accessible, including the name of the shareholder, the reasons and any statement by the management. Pursuant to section 129 AktG, the list of participants must be made available to all participants at the annual shareholders' meeting prior to the first vote. In accordance with section 129 AktG, the list of attendees contains the personal data of the attendees of the annual shareholders' meeting and of the shareholder represented, including name and place of residence as well as the number of shares represented by each attendee, stating their class and the type of ownership. In addition, each shareholder shall be granted access to the list of participants upon request for up to two years after the annual shareholders' meeting. The aforementioned data will be deleted three years after the end of the annual shareholders' meeting, unless the further processing of the data is still required in individual cases for the processing of applications, decisions or legal proceedings relating to the annual shareholders' meeting or for other reasons or is ordered by law. The processing of personal data is mandatory for participation in the annual shareholders' meeting and the exercise of rights as a shareholder. The legal basis for the processing is Art. 6 (1) c) GDPR. The Company's service providers (such as ASM agencies, lawyers or auditors), which are commissioned for the purpose of organizing the ASM, only receive personal data from the Company that is required for the performance of the commissioned service and process the data exclusively in accordance with the instructions of the Company as the responsible party. Data subjects have the right to information (Art. 15 GDPR), rectification (Art. 16 GDPR), restriction (Art. 18 GDPR), objection (Art. 21 GDPR), portability (Art. 20 GDPR) and deletion (Art. 17 GDPR) regarding their personal data if the relevant legal requirements exist. Data subjects may assert these rights against bet-at-home.com AG using the above contact details. In addition, shareholders and shareholder representatives have a right of appeal to the data protection supervisory authorities pursuant to Art. 77 GDPR. Düsseldorf, March 2021 bet-at-home.com AG The Management Board bet-at-home.com AG Tersteegenstrasse 30

