PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting 03/29/2021 | 04:02am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting 2021-03-29 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- bet-at-home.com AG, Düsseldorf WKN A0DNAY ISIN DE000A0DNAY5 Invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting (convenience translation - only the German version is binding) We hereby invite the shareholders of bet-at-home.com AG, Dusseldorf, to the annual shareholders' meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The annual shareholders' meeting will be held at the Jumeirah Frankfurt, Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 2, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany. However, under consideration of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, this year's annual shareholders' meeting will also be held as a virtual meeting, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies, in order to protect the participants and to ensure orderly proceedings. We therefore ask shareholders once again this year to pay particular attention to the information set out after the agenda in this invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting under section II., regarding registration for the annual shareholders' meeting, exercising voting rights and other shareholder rights. I. AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS 1. presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the approved consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020, the combined management report for the financial year 2020 together with the explanatory report of the management board on the disclosures pursuant to sections 289a and 315a of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch, HGB), the proposal of the management board on the use of net profits, and the report of the supervisory board for the financial year 2020 The supervisory board has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements prepared by the management board; the annual financial statements are thereby adopted. The other documents referred to above are also only to be made available to the annual shareholders' meeting in accordance with section 176 (1) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Code (Aktiengesetz, AktG), without any resolution being required in this respect. The annual shareholders' meeting therefore is not required to pass a resolution on this agenda item 1. 2. resolution on the use of net profits The management board and the supervisory board propose that the net profits of EUR 17,877,414.36 reported in the annual financial statements for the financial year 2020 be appropriated as follows: Net profits: EUR 17,877,414.36 Amount to be distributed to shareholders: EUR 17,545,000.00 Profit carried forward: EUR 332,414.36 Notice: In accordance with section 58 (4) sentence 2 AktG, the right to the payment of the dividend is due on the third business day following the resolution of the annual shareholders' meeting, i.e. on May 21, 2021. bet-at-home.com AG does not hold any treasury shares at the time of convening the annual shareholders' meeting that would not participate in the distribution of profits in accordance with section 71b AktG. According to the proposed resolution, an amount totaling EUR 2.50 per share is to be distributed on the total of 7,018,000 shares entitled to dividends. If a change in the number of treasury shares should have occurred by the time of the annual shareholders' meeting, a correspondingly modified proposal for a resolution on the appropriation of net income will be submitted to the annual shareholders' meeting, which, in addition to an unchanged distribution per share entitled to dividends totaling EUR 2.50, will provide for the disclosure of a correspondingly reduced profit distribution and a correspondingly increased profit carried forward. 3. resolution on the discharge of the management board for the financial year 2020 The management board and the supervisory board propose that the conduct of the members of the management board in the financial year 2020 be ratified. 4. resolution on the discharge of the supervisory board for the financial year 2020 The management board and the supervisory board propose that the conduct of the members of the supervisory board in the financial year 2020 be ratified. 5. resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021 as well as the auditor for a review of the half-yearly financial report 2021 The supervisory board proposes that PKF Fasselt Schlage Partnerschaft mbB, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft Rechtsanwälte, Duisburg office, 47059 Duisburg, Germany, be appointed as auditors of the annual financial statements and auditors of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021 and as auditors for any review of the condensed interim financial statements and interim management report as of June 30, 2021, in accordance with Section 115 (5) of the German Securities Trading Code (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, WpHG). 6. resolution on the amendment of section 4 par. 3 of the articles of association (Authorized Capital I) The annual shareholders' meeting of May 18, 2016 authorized the management board under agenda item 6 to increase the Company's share capital by up to EUR 3,509,000 until May 17, 2021 with the approval of the supervisory board (authorized capital). Due to the expiry of the authorization at the time of the annual shareholders' meeting, new authorized capital is to be created in an amount of EUR 1,403,600. The amount of EUR 1,403,600 corresponds to 20% of the current share capital and is therefore lower than the maximum amount of authorized capital of 50% of the share capital permitted by law. The management board and supervisory board propose that the following resolutions be adopted: Article 4 (3) of the articles of association shall be amended for the purpose of authorizing the management board in accordance with sections 202 pp. AktG (authorized capital) is amended as follows: "(3) The management board is authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company by up to EUR 1,403,600 until May 17, 2026 by issuing up to 1,403,600 no-par value bearer shares on one or more occasions in return for cash contributions and/or contributions in kind (Authorized Capital I). The management board is authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to determine the further details of the rights attaching to the shares and the conditions of the share issue. The new shares are to be offered to the shareholders for subscription (including the granting of an indirect subscription right in accordance with Section 186 (5) AktG). However, the management board is authorized, with the approval of the supervisory board, to exclude shareholders' subscription rights in the following cases: - For fractional amounts; - in the case of capital increases against contributions in kind, in particular for the granting of shares for the purpose of acquiring companies or interests in companies; - in the case of cash contributions, up to an amount not exceeding 10 % of the share capital existing at the time this authorization takes effect and at the time this authorization is exercised, if the shares are issued at an issue price that is not significantly lower than the stock market price of the shares of the Company already listed at the time the issue price is finally fixed. Shares which (i) were sold or issued during the term of this authorization on the basis of other authorizations in direct or analogue application of section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG with exclusion of subscription rights shall be counted towards the aforementioned 10% limit; (ii) furthermore, such shares shall be counted which were issued to underlay bonds or profit participation rights with conversion or option rights or an option or conversion obligation. an option or conversion obligation, insofar as these bonds or profit participation rights are issued during the term of this authorization by the Company or a company in which the Company directly or indirectly holds a majority interest on the basis of another authorization excluding subscription rights in corresponding application of section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG. The maximum limit reduced in accordance with the above sentences of this bullet shall be increased again after offsetting when a new other authorization to exclude subscription rights resolved by the annual shareholders' meeting takes effect in accordance with section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG, to the extent that subscription rights can be excluded in accordance with section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG under such new other authorization, but up to a maximum amount not exceeding 10 % of the share capital existing at the time this authorization takes effect and at the time this authorization is exercised. The supervisory board is authorized to amend the wording of section 4 of the articles of association after the full or partial implementation of the capital increase in accordance with the respective utilization of the authorized capital and, if the authorized capital has not been utilized or has not been fully utilized by May 17, 2026, after the expiry of the authorization period. " 7. resolution on the authorization to acquire and use treasury shares and to exclude the right to tender and the subscription right as well as to cancel treasury shares The annual shareholders' meeting of May 18, 2016 authorized the management board under agenda item 8, with the consent of the supervisory board, to acquire treasury shares of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution, i.e. up to EUR 701,800, until May 17, 2021. The Company has not made use of this authorization to date. Due (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires March 29, 2021 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT) All news about BET-AT-HOME.COM AG 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -9- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -8- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -7- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -6- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -5- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -4- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -3- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to -2- DJ 04:02a PRESS RELEASE : bet-at-home.com AG: Invitation to the annual shareholders' meet.. DJ 04:02a BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting EQ