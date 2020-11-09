DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

bet-at-home.com AG: Group figures for the first three quarters of 2020



09.11.2020 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf, 9 November 2020



Revenue development in the first three quarters of 2020:

With the continuation of the national soccer leagues in July 2020 and the delayed hosting of the Champions League or Europa League in August 2020, the summer months, which are usually weak in terms of turnover, were positively influenced. In addition, international tennis tournaments were held again in the course of the summer months, which means that the second most important source of revenue in the sports betting segment after football was able to be included in the betting program again. The online gaming segment for casino, live casino, virtual sports and poker was not negatively affected by the pandemic.

Overall, the gross betting and gaming revenue in the first three quarters of 2020 was EUR 93.0 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 106.8 million) and thus below the previous year's figure due to the negative effects of the pandemic and legal restrictions in individual markets. The betting and gaming volume within the bet-at-home.com AG Group totaled EUR 2.1 billion in this period (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 2.4 billion).

Betting fees and gaming levies in the first three quarters of 2020 were EUR 16.1 million due to significantly higher revenue growth for products and countries with higher taxation than in the same period of the previous year (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 15.4 million). In the same period, VAT on electronic services had a negative impact on earnings of EUR 3.4 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 3.5 million).

Accordingly, the net betting and gaming revenue amounted to EUR 73.5 million in the first three quarters of 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 87.9 million).



Development of operating earnings in the first three quarters of 2020:

After the first three quarters of 2020, EBITDA of EUR 23.0 million is below the previous year's comparison period (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 27.0 million). The EBITDA for Q3 2020 was increased to EUR 7.2 million (Q3 2019: EUR 5.6 million).



Stable asset and capital structure:

Considering the equity-reducing distribution of a dividend in July 2020 in the amount of EUR 14.0 million - thus EUR 2.00 per share - the consolidated equity as of September 30, 2020 totaled EUR 42.0 million (December 31, 2019: EUR 41.6 million). The group equity ratio is 47.4% (December 31, 2019: 43.7%).

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term time deposits within the bet-at-home.com AG Group totaled EUR 49.0 million as of September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019: EUR 54.8 million).



Outlook for the fiscal year 2020:

From the current perspective, the Management Board still expects a gross betting and gaming revenue between EUR 120 million and EUR 132 million in the financial year 2020. Furthermore, the Management Board still expects EBITDA to amount between EUR 23 million and EUR 27 million for the financial year 2020.



Group quarterly statement for the first three quarters of 2020:

The detailed Group quarterly statement can be downloaded on the Group's Investor Relations website at https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download.



About bet-at-home:

The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With more than 5.3 million registered customers, the stock listed company represents together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe's most successful online betting and online gaming providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 288 employees as at 30 September 2020. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online gaming and sports betting.



Contact:

Klaus Fahrnberger

Head of Investor Relations

+49 211 179 34 770

ir@bet-at-home.com

www.bet-at-home.ag

