bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/07/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.09.2020 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 14, 2020
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 14, 2020
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download

07.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG
Tersteegenstrasse 30
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1127941  07.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1127941&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
