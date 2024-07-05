Lagos, 4 July 2024

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

DARREN BENNETT-VOCI

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

MANAGING DIRECTOR/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

BETA GLASS PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF BETA GLASS PLC

Identification Code

ISIN: NGBETAGLAS04

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1,865 shares @ 53.00 NGN per share

8,135 shares @ 54.00 NGN per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

10,000 ORDINARY SHARES

-

Price

53.50 Naira

e)

Date of Transaction

1st July 2024

f)

Place of Transaction

LAGOS

1 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a unique global identifier of legal entities participating in financial transactions. These can be individuals, companies or government entities that participate in financial transactions. To get an LEI, please register via https://lei.cscs.ng/cscslei/lei-registration-process.php

