Lagos, 4 July 2024
Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders
1.
Details of the of Director/Insider
a)
Name
DARREN BENNETT-VOCI
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
MANAGING DIRECTOR/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
BETA GLASS PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier 1
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF BETA GLASS PLC
Identification Code
ISIN: NGBETAGLAS04
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1,865 shares @ 53.00 NGN per share
8,135 shares @ 54.00 NGN per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
10,000 ORDINARY SHARES
-
Price
53.50 Naira
e)
Date of Transaction
1st July 2024
f)
Place of Transaction
LAGOS
Signature
Name of Signatory
Designation of Signatory
1 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a unique global identifier of legal entities participating in financial transactions.
