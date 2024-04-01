FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA
(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
BETA GLASS PLC
ii.
Date of Incorporation
26TH JUNE 1974
iii.
RC Number
13215
iv.
License Number
N/A
v.
Company Physical Address
IDDO HOUSE, IDDO, LAGOS
vi.
Company Website Address
www.frogoglass.com
vii.
Financial Year End
31st DECEMBER
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?
Yes/No
If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company
YES
FRIGOGLASS GROUP
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
DCSL CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED
235 IKORODU ROAD, ILUPEJU, LAGOS, NIGERIA
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
ERNST & YOUNG NIGERIA
UBA HOUSE, MARINA, LAGOS, NIGERIA
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
GREENWICH REGISTRARS & DATA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
PLOT 1698A, OYIN JOLAYEMI STREET, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS, NIGERIA
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.)
SHANKER DHANIKONDA 234 1 9063203, 2806701sdhanikonda@frigoglass.com
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
PricewaterhouseCoopers for FY2022
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
PricewaterhouseCoopers for FY2022
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board
Members
Designation
Gender
Date First Appointed/
Elected
Remark
1
Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo OFR
CHAIRMAN, NED
Male
28/09/2010
On Friday, 9th February 2024 the Board Chairman, passed on in a fatal helicopter crash.
2
Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Male
17/03/2016
3
Dr. Zulikat Wuraola Abiola
INED
Female
06/07/2017
4
Ms. Olunfunmilola Adefope
NED
Female
22/03/2018
5
Mr. Haralambos (Harry) George David
NED
Male
24/04/2008
6
Mr. Nikolaos Mamoulis
NED
Male
17/03/2016
Resigned with effect from (w.e.f.) 31st August 2023
7
Ms. Oluwaseun Abimisola Oni
INED
Female
21/09/2017
8
Mr. Emmanouil Metaxakis
NED
Male
01/07/2020
9
Mrs. Clare Omatseye
INED
Female
01/07/2020
10
Mr. Gagik Apkarian
NED
Male
07/09/2023
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/ No.
Names of Board Members
No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
Membership of Board Committees
Designation (Member or Chairman)
Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
1
Otunba Ogunbanjo, OFRAbimbola
4
4
Nil
Chairman
N/A
N/A
2
Mr. Darren Bennett-voci
4
4
Nil
MD
N/A
N/A
3
Dr. Z. Wuraola Abiola (INED)
4
4
Board Governance and Remuneration Committee
Chair
4
4
4
Ms. (NED)OlufunmilolaAdefope
4
4
Board Risk and Audit Committee
Board Governance and Remuneration Committee
Member
Member
4
4
4
4
5
Mr. Haralambos (Harry) G. David (NED)
4
3
Nil
NED
N/A
N/A
6
Mrs. Clare Omatseye (INED)
4
4
Board Governance and Remuneration Committee
Member
4
4
S/ No.
Names of Board Members
No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
Membership of Board Committees
Designation (Member or Chairman)
Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
7
Ms. Seun Oni (INED)
4
4
Board Risk and Audit Committee
Chair
4
3
8
Mr. (NED)EmmanouilMetaxakis
4
4
Board Risk and Audit Committee
Board Governance and Remuneration Committee
Member
Member
4
4
4
4
9
Mr. Nikolaos Mamoulis (NED)
3
3
Board Governance and Remuneration Committee
Member
2
1
10
Mr. Gagik Apkarian (NED)
1
1
Nil
NED
N/A
N/A
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1. Senior Management:
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
1
Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci
Managing Director
Male
2
Mr. Shanker Dhanikonda
Chief Financial Officer
Male
3
Mrs. Gladys Umoh
Human Resources Manager
Female
4
Mr. Olusanya Olalekan
Internal Audit Manager
Male
5
Mr. Jagdish Prasad Agarwal
Operations Director and Supply Chain Manager
Male
Section E - Application
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board
Principle 1: Role of the Board
"A successful Company is headed by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the
Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other
i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of reference? Yes/No
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
Yes. The Board has a comprehensive Charter, which was last reviewed in 2022.
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of the Company"
Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition
"The effective discharge of the responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills and diversity (including experience and
gender) compromising competence,without
independence and integrity "
i) What are the qualifications experiences of the directors?
and
The Directors are professional, with extensive experience and are well established in various fields of endeavour.
ii) Does the company have a Board-approved diversity policy? Yes/No
If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved?
Yes The diversity is reflected in the membership composition of the Board, which has different gender, nationalities, fields of experience and ethnicities.
iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships? Yes/No
If yes, state names of the directors and the companies?
Yes. These are extensively detailed in the annual report. However, there is no conflict of interest.
iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No
If yes, provide Committees.
thenamesofthe
No
Principle 3: Chairman
"The Chairman is responsible for providing overall leadership of the Company and the Board, and eliciting the constructive participation of all Directors to facilitate effective direction of the Board"
i)Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the Board Committees? Yes/no
If yes, list them.
No
ii)At which Committee meeting(s) was the Chairman in attendance during the period under review?
Nil
iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?
NED
iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of the Company? Yes/No
If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?
No
v) When washe/sheappointedas
Chairman?
26th March 2024
vi) Are the roles and responsibilities of the
Chairman clearly defined? Yes/No
If yes, specify which document
Yes. In the Board Charter.
Principle Director/ Officer
4: Chief
Managing Executive
i)Does the MD/CEO have a contract of employment which sets out his authority and relationship with the Board? Yes/No If no, in which documents is it specified?
Yes.
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
"The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer is the head of management delegated by the Board to run the affairs of the Company to achieve its strategic objectives for sustainable corporate performance"
ii)Does the MD/CEO declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes.
iii)Which of the Board Committee meetings did the MD/CEO attend during the period under review?
He was in attendance at meetings of the following Committees to provide updates on activities of the Company:
a) Board Governance and Remuneration Committee
b) Board Risk and Audit Committee
iv)Is the MD/CEO serving as NED in any other company? Yes/no.
If yes, please state the company(ies)?
Yes. This is outlined in the annual report. However, there is no conflict of interest.
v)Is the membership of the MD/CEO in these companies in line with the Board-approved policies? Yes/No
Yes.
Principle Directors
5:Executive
Executive Directors support the Managing Director/Chief
Executive operationsOfficerinmanagement Company
ofthe and the
i)Do the EDs have employment? Yes/nocontractsof
Yes. These are provided upon their appointment to their respective roles.
ii)If yes, do the contracts of employment set out the roles and responsibilities of the EDs? Yes/No
If no, in which document are the roles and responsibilities specified?
Yes.
iii)Do the EDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes.
iv)Are there EDs serving as NEDs in any other company? Yes/No
If yes, please list
Yes. This is outlined in the annual report. However, there is no conflict of interest.
v)Are their memberships in these companies in line with Board-approved policy? Yes/No
Yes.
Principle 6: Non-Executive Directors
Non-Executive Directors bring to bear their knowledge, expertise and independent judgment on issues of strategy and performance on the Board
i)Are the roles and responsibilities of the NEDs clearly defined and documented?
Yes/No
If yes, where are these documented?
Yes. In their appointment letters as well as the Board/Committee Charters as well as the Board Nomination and Appointment Policy.
ii)Do the NEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement? Yes/No
Yes
iii)Do the NEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes
iv)Are NEDs provided with information relating to the management of the company and on all Board matters?
Yes/No
Yes. This is done on a regular basis, typically at Board and Committee meetings and in between, as the need arises.
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
If yes, when is the information provided to the NEDs
v)What is the process of ensuring completeness and adequacy of the information provided?
All directors have timely and equal access to complete and adequate information through the Secretariat and other corporate communication channels.
vi)Do NEDs have unfettered access to the EDs, Company Secretary and the Internal Auditor? Yes/No
Yes.
Principle 7: Independent Non-Executive Directors
Independent Non-Executive Directors bring a high degree of objectivity to the Board for sustaining stakeholder trust and confidence"
i)Do the INEDs meet the independence criteria prescribed under Section 7.2 of the Code? Yes/No
Yes. They all meet the prescribed criteria for independence as stipulated by regulatory agencies and legislation.
ii)Are there any exceptions?
Nil
iii)What is the process of selecting INEDs?
This is detailed in the Board Nomination Policy and with effective oversight from the Governance and Remuneration Committee.
iv)Do the INEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement? Yes/No
Yes
v)Do the INEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes
vi)Does the Board ascertain and confirm the independence of the INEDs? Yes/No If yes, how often?
What is the process?
Annually, and as the need arises. A review of declarations as well as during the evaluation process and benchmarked by the guidelines from regulatory agencies and legislation on Independence.
vii) Is the INED a Shareholderofthe
Company? Yes/NoIf yes, what is the percentage shareholding?
No
viii) Does the INED have another relationship with the Company apart from directorship and/or shareholding?
Yes/No
If yes, provide details.
No
ix)What are the components of INEDs remuneration?
Primarily Directors' Fees and Sitting Allowances
Principle Secretary
8:Company
"The Company Secretary support the effectiveness of the Board by assisting the Board and management to develop good corporate
i) Is the Company Secretary in-house or outsourced?
Outsourced
ii) What is the qualification and experience of the Company Secretary?
Chartered secretaries and legal professionals, with the Managing Director having over 30 years of extensive and relevant experience. DCSL also has the gravitas and objectivity to provide independent
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
governance practices and culture within the Company"
guidance and support at the highest level of decision-making in the Company.
iii) Where the Company Secretary is an employee of the Company, is the person a member of senior management?
N/A
iv) Who does the Company Secretary report to?
The Board, under the direction of the Chairman
v) What is the appointment and removal process of the Company Secretary?
This is within the purview of the Board and done objectively and transparently.
vi) Who undertakes and approves the performance appraisal of the Company Secretary?
The Board
Principle 9: Access Independent Adviceto
"Directors are sometimes required to make decisions of a technical and complex nature that may require
independent expertise"
external
i) Does the company have a Board-approved policy that allows directors access to independent professional advice in the discharge of their duties? Yes/No
If yes, where is it documented?
Yes. This is extensively outlined in the Board Charter
ii) Who bears the cost for the independent professional advice?
The Company
iii) During the period under review, did the
Directors obtain any independent professional advice? Yes/No
If yes, provide details.
No
Principle 10: Meetings of the Board
"Meetings are the principal vehicle for conducting the business of the Board and successfully fulfilling the strategic objectives of the Company"
i) What is the process for reviewing and approving minutes of Board meetings?
Minutes are sent to directors on timely basis. The minutes are reviewed and approved by the Board.
ii) What are the timelines for sending the minutes to Directors?
14 days
iii) What are the implications for Directors who do not meet the Company policy on meeting attendance?
They would not be considered for reelection
Principle Committees
11:Board
"To ensure efficiency and effectiveness, the Board delegates some of its functions, duties and responsibilities to well-structured committees, without abdicating its responsibilities"
i) Do the Board Committees have Board-approved Charters which set out their responsibilities and terms of reference?
Yes/No
Yes.
ii) What is the process for reviewing and approving minutes of Board Committee of meetings?
Minutes are sent to directors on timely basis. The minutes are reviewed and approved by the relevant Board committee at its subsequent meeting and are thereafter sent to the Board for ratification of Committees decisions.
iii) What are the timelines for sending the minutes to the directors?
14 days.
iv) Who acts committees?
asSecretarytoboard
The Company Secretary
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
v) What Board Committees are responsible for the following matters?
vi) What is the process of appointing the chair of each committee ?
The chairs of the respective Board Committees are appointed by the Board.
Committee responsible for Nomination and Governance
vii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on the Committee responsible for Nomination and Governance?
2:4, noting that all INEDs are members of the Governance and Remuneration Committee.
viii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or
INED ?
An INED
ix) Does the Company have a succession plan policy? Yes/No
If yes, how often is it reviewed?
Yes. As the need arises
x) How often are Board and Committee charters as well as other governance policies reviewed?
As often as required
xi) How does the committee report on its activities to the Board?
Through Committee Chair's reports to the Board at each quarterly meeting
Committee responsible for Remuneration
xii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on the Committee responsible for Remuneration?
2:4, noting that all INEDs are members of the Governance and Remuneration Committee.
xiii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or INED ?
An INED
Committee responsible for Audit
xiv) Does the Company have a Board Audit
Committee separate from the Statutory Audit Committee? Yes/No
Yes. Board Risk and Audit Committee
xv) Are members of the Committee responsible for Audit financially literate?
Yes/No
Yes
xvi) What are experience?
theirqualificationsand
Professionally qualified members with in-depth experience. Members have background in Finance, business strategy and organizational development
xvii) Name the financial expert(s) on the
Committee responsible for Audit
Ms. Oluwaseun Oni
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
xviii) How often does the Committee responsible for Audit review the internal auditor's reports?
Quarterly
xix) Does the Company have a Board approved internal control framework in place? Yes/No
Yes. The Company has a Risk Management Framework and Speak Up Policy
xx) How does the Board monitor compliance with the internal control framework?
Frequent appraisal of controls and compliance
xxi) Does the Committee responsible for Audit review the External Auditors management letter, Key Audit Matters and management response to issues raised? Yes/No
Please explain.
Yes. The Board Risk and Audit Committee as well as the Statutory Audit Committee engages with the External Auditors on the Management letters and discusses Key Audit Matters with the External Auditors
xxii) Is there a Board-approved policy that clearly specifies the non-audit services that the external auditor shall not provide? Yes/No
Yes. Policy on the Provision of Non-Audit Services by the External Auditors
xxiii) How many times did the Audit
Committee hold discussions with the head of internal audit function and external auditors without the management during the period under review?
Annually
Committee responsible for Risk Management
xxiv)Is the Chairman of the Risk Committee a
NED or an INED?
INED
xxv) Is there a Board approvedRisk
Management framework? Yes/No?
If yes, when was it approved?
Yes, the Enterprise Risk Management Framework was considered and approved by the Risk and Audit Committee in 2022.
xxvi)How often does the Committee review the adequacy and effectiveness of the
Risk Management Controls in place? Date of last review
Quarterly.
xxvii) Does the Company have a Board-approved IT Data Governance
Framework? Yes/No
If yes, how often is it reviewed?
Yes. The company has an IT & Data Governance Framework that was approved by the Board. Review is carried out as the need arises.
xxviii) How often does the Committee receive and review compliance report on the IT Data Governance Framework?
Quarterly
xxix) Is the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) a member of Senior Management and does he have relevant experience for this role?
Yes/No
Yes. The Chief Risk Officer is a Chartered Accountant and a Senior Management Staff
10
