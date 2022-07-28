BETA GLASS : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Beta Glass Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Second Quarter (Six Months) Ended 30 June 2022
BETA GLASS PLC, MEMBER OF FRIGOGLASS GROUP
BETA GLASS PLC
Beta Glass Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Six Months Period Ended 30 June 2022
Table of contents
Page
Compliance Certificate
3
Interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
4
Interim statement of financial position
5
Interim statement of changes in equity
6
Interim statement of cash flows
7
Accounting policies and notes to the interim financial statements
8
2
Beta Glass Plc
Compliance Certificate on the Company's Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Six Months Period Ended 30 June 2022
We hereby certify that:
We the undersigned have reviewed the Interim financial statements of Beta Glass Plc ("the Company) for the six months period ended 30 June 2022.
Based on our knowledge as officers of the Company, the interim financial statements do not contain:
i. any untrue statement of a material fact, or
omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstances under which the statement was made.
Based on our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the quarterly report fairly represent in all material respect, the financial conditions and results of operations of the Company as of, and for the period presented in the report.
We, the undersigned:
i. are responsible for establishing and maintaining controls;
have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report.;
have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of their internal controls based on their evaluation as of that date;
d) We have disclosed to the external auditors of the Company and the audit committee:
i. all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of the internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified to the Company's Auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the Company's internal controls.
We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls subsequent to the date of their evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weakness.
Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci
Mr. Dhanikonda Shanker
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
26th July 2022
26th July 2022
FRC/2016/IODN/00000015783
FRC/2013/ANAN/00000002336
3
BETA GLASS PLC
Unaudited Interim Financial Statement for the Six Months Period Ended 30th June 2022
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
For the period ended
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
April-June
30 June April-June
30 June
2022
2022
2021
2021
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contract with customers
6
12,760,574
23,207,664
7,580,567
15,581,923
Cost of sales
7.1
(9,598,215)
(17,753,369)
(5,391,422)
(10,801,161)
Gross profit
3,162,359
5,454,295
2,189,145
4,780,762
Selling and distribution expenses
7.3
(41,732)
(96,289)
(36,983)
(87,231)
Administrative expenses
7.2
(703,489)
(1,324,245)
(476,880)
(916,296)
Other income / (Loss)
8
9,077
(983)
315,932
462,807
Operating profit
2,426,215
4,032,778
1,991,214
4,240,042
Foreign exchange loss
9
(188,073)
(368,033)
(132,927)
(184,755)
Finance income
10.1
188,372
380,380
129,450
223,016
Finance cost
10.2
(221,950)
(252,912)
(82,219)
(137,774)
Finance income - net
10
(33,578)
127,468
47,231
85,242
Profit before taxation for the period
2,204,564
3,792,213
1,905,518
4,140,529
Income tax expense
11
(705,462)
(1,213,510)
(609,765)
(1,324,969)
Profit after tax for the period
1,499,102
2,578,703
1,295,753
2,815,560
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income for the year-
net of tax
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,499,102
2,578,703
1,295,753
2,815,560
Earnings per share (EPS)
Basic and diluted EPS (Naira)
12
3.00
5.16
2.59
5.63
The notes on pages 8 to 49 are an integral part of these financial statements.
4
BETA GLASS PLC
Unaudited Interim Financial Statement for the Six Months Period Ended 30th June 2022
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 MARCH 2022
30 June
31 December
2022
2021
Notes
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
19
22,351,420
22,511,651
Right-of-use assets
20
115,472
46,806
Intangible assets
14
10,354
12,563
22,477,246
22,571,020
Current assets
Inventories
15
11,339,618
9,179,179
Trade and other receivables
16
19,997,753
15,476,340
Cash in hand and at bank
17
16,494,145
15,885,871
47,831,516
40,541,390
Total assets
70,308,762
63,112,410
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
21
3,584,963
3,584,963
3,584,963
3,584,963
Current liabilities
Borrowings
18
7,543,815
4,829,269
Trade and other payables
22
12,902,921
11,853,395
Current income tax
23
1,429,722
576,145
Dividend payable
24
141,220
141,220
22,017,678
17,400,029
Total liabilities
25,602,641
20,984,992
Equity
Issued share capital
25
249,986
249,986
Share premium
25
312,847
312,847
Other reserves
26
2,429,942
2,429,942
Retained earnings
27
41,713,346
39,134,643
Total equity
44,706,121
42,127,418
Total equity and liabilities
70,308,762
63,112,410
The notes on pages 8 to 49 are an integral part of these financial statements.
The Unaudited Interim financial statements on pages 4 to 49 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26th July 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci
Mr. Shanker Dhanikonda
Managing Director
M
i Di
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2016/IODN/00000015783
FRC/2013/ANAN/00000002336
5
