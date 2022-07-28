Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Beta Glass Plc
  News
  Summary
    BETAGLAS   NGBETAGLAS04

BETA GLASS PLC

(BETAGLAS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  26/07/2022
51.20 NGN    0.00%
05:37pBETA GLASS : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/05BETA GLASS PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
06/30BETA GLASS PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
BETA GLASS : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/28/2022 | 05:37pm BST
BETA GLASS PLC

β

NIS ISO 9001:2008 CERTIFIED

HEAD OFFICE

DELTA PLANT

GUINEA PLANT

Iddo House, Iddo, P.O.Box 159,

KM 17, Warri - Patani Road,

KM 32, Lagos Badagry Express Road,

(RC13215)

Lagos, Nigeria

P.M.B. 48, Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria

Agbara Industrial Estate, Ogun State

Tel: 234-01-7740844

Tel: 234-8070990069

P.O.Box 2515, Lagos, Nigeria.

234-01-2806714

234-8070990284

Tel: 234-01-7733138

Beta Glass Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Second Quarter (Six Months) Ended 30 June 2022

BETA GLASS PLC, MEMBER OF FRIGOGLASS GROUP

BETA GLASS PLC

Beta Glass Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Six Months Period Ended 30 June 2022

Table of contents

Page

Compliance Certificate

3

Interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

4

Interim statement of financial position

5

Interim statement of changes in equity

6

Interim statement of cash flows

7

Accounting policies and notes to the interim financial statements

8

2

Beta Glass Plc

Compliance Certificate on the Company's Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Six Months Period Ended 30 June 2022

We hereby certify that:

  1. We the undersigned have reviewed the Interim financial statements of Beta Glass Plc ("the Company) for the six months period ended 30 June 2022.

Based on our knowledge as officers of the Company, the interim financial statements do not contain:

i. any untrue statement of a material fact, or

  1. omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstances under which the statement was made.
  1. Based on our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the quarterly report fairly represent in all material respect, the financial conditions and results of operations of the Company as of, and for the period presented in the report.
  2. We, the undersigned:

i. are responsible for establishing and maintaining controls;

  1. have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
  2. have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report.;
  3. have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of their internal controls based on their evaluation as of that date;

d) We have disclosed to the external auditors of the Company and the audit committee:

i. all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of the internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified to the Company's Auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and

  1. any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the Company's internal controls.
  1. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls subsequent to the date of their evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weakness.

Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci

Mr. Dhanikonda Shanker

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

26th July 2022

26th July 2022

FRC/2016/IODN/00000015783

FRC/2013/ANAN/00000002336

3

BETA GLASS PLC

Unaudited Interim Financial Statement for the Six Months Period Ended 30th June 2022

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

For the period ended

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

April-June

30 June April-June

30 June

2022

2022

2021

2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contract with customers

6

12,760,574

23,207,664

7,580,567

15,581,923

Cost of sales

7.1

(9,598,215)

(17,753,369)

(5,391,422)

(10,801,161)

Gross profit

3,162,359

5,454,295

2,189,145

4,780,762

Selling and distribution expenses

7.3

(41,732)

(96,289)

(36,983)

(87,231)

Administrative expenses

7.2

(703,489)

(1,324,245)

(476,880)

(916,296)

Other income / (Loss)

8

9,077

(983)

315,932

462,807

Operating profit

2,426,215

4,032,778

1,991,214

4,240,042

Foreign exchange loss

9

(188,073)

(368,033)

(132,927)

(184,755)

Finance income

10.1

188,372

380,380

129,450

223,016

Finance cost

10.2

(221,950)

(252,912)

(82,219)

(137,774)

Finance income - net

10

(33,578)

127,468

47,231

85,242

Profit before taxation for the period

2,204,564

3,792,213

1,905,518

4,140,529

Income tax expense

11

(705,462)

(1,213,510)

(609,765)

(1,324,969)

Profit after tax for the period

1,499,102

2,578,703

1,295,753

2,815,560

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income for the year-

net of tax

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,499,102

2,578,703

1,295,753

2,815,560

Earnings per share (EPS)

Basic and diluted EPS (Naira)

12

3.00

5.16

2.59

5.63

The notes on pages 8 to 49 are an integral part of these financial statements.

4

BETA GLASS PLC

Unaudited Interim Financial Statement for the Six Months Period Ended 30th June 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

30 June

31 December

2022

2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

19

22,351,420

22,511,651

Right-of-use assets

20

115,472

46,806

Intangible assets

14

10,354

12,563

22,477,246

22,571,020

Current assets

Inventories

15

11,339,618

9,179,179

Trade and other receivables

16

19,997,753

15,476,340

Cash in hand and at bank

17

16,494,145

15,885,871

47,831,516

40,541,390

Total assets

70,308,762

63,112,410

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

21

3,584,963

3,584,963

3,584,963

3,584,963

Current liabilities

Borrowings

18

7,543,815

4,829,269

Trade and other payables

22

12,902,921

11,853,395

Current income tax

23

1,429,722

576,145

Dividend payable

24

141,220

141,220

22,017,678

17,400,029

Total liabilities

25,602,641

20,984,992

Equity

Issued share capital

25

249,986

249,986

Share premium

25

312,847

312,847

Other reserves

26

2,429,942

2,429,942

Retained earnings

27

41,713,346

39,134,643

Total equity

44,706,121

42,127,418

Total equity and liabilities

70,308,762

63,112,410

The notes on pages 8 to 49 are an integral part of these financial statements.

The Unaudited Interim financial statements on pages 4 to 49 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26th July 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci

Mr. Shanker Dhanikonda

Managing Director

M

i Di

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2016/IODN/00000015783

FRC/2013/ANAN/00000002336

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

