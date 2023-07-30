Beta Glass Plc

Certification of the Company's Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Six Months Period Ended 30 June 2023

We hereby certify that:

We the undersigned have reviewed the Interim financial statements of Beta Glass Plc ("the Company) for the period ended 30 June 2023. Based on our knowledge as officers of the Company, the interim financial statements do not contain:

i. any untrue statement of a material fact, or

omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstances under which the statement was made.

Based on our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the quarterly report fairly represent in all material respect, the financial conditions and results of operations of the Company as of, and for the period presented in the report. We, the undersigned:

i. are responsible for establishing and maintaining controls;

have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared; have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report.; have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of their internal controls based on their evaluation as of that date;

d) We have disclosed to the external auditors of the Company and the audit committee:

i. all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of the internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified to the Company's Auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and

ii. any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the Company's internal controls.

There are no significant changes in internal controls subsequent to the date of their evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weakness.