BETA GLASS PLC
NIS ISO 9001:2008 CERTIFIED
HEAD OFFICE
DELTA PLANT
GUINEA PLANT
Iddo House, Iddo, P.O.Box 159,
KM 17, Warri - Patani Road,
KM 32, Lagos Badagry Express Road,
Lagos, Nigeria
P.M.B. 48, Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria
Agbara Industrial Estate, Ogun State
Tel: 234-01-7740844
Tel: 234-8070990069
P.O.Box 2515, Lagos, Nigeria.
234-01-2806714
234-8070990284
Tel: 234-01-7733138
Beta Glass Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Second Quarter (Six Month) Period Ended 30 June 2023
BETA GLASS PLC, MEMBER OF FRIGOGLASS GROUP
BETA GLASS PLC
Beta Glass Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 30 June 2023
Table of contents
Page
Certification of Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
3
Interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
4
Interim statement of financial position
5
Interim statement of changes in equity
6
Interim statement of cash flows
7
Accounting policies and notes to the interim financial statements
8
2
Beta Glass Plc
Certification of the Company's Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Six Months Period Ended 30 June 2023
We hereby certify that:
- We the undersigned have reviewed the Interim financial statements of Beta Glass Plc ("the Company) for the period ended 30 June 2023. Based on our knowledge as officers of the Company, the interim financial statements do not contain:
i. any untrue statement of a material fact, or
- omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstances under which the statement was made.
- Based on our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the quarterly report fairly represent in all material respect, the financial conditions and results of operations of the Company as of, and for the period presented in the report.
- We, the undersigned:
i. are responsible for establishing and maintaining controls;
- have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
- have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report.;
- have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of their internal controls based on their evaluation as of that date;
d) We have disclosed to the external auditors of the Company and the audit committee:
i. all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of the internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified to the Company's Auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
ii. any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the Company's internal controls.
- There are no significant changes in internal controls subsequent to the date of their evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weakness.
Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci
Mr. Dhanikonda Shanker
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
26th July 2023
26th July 2023
FRC/2016/IODN/00000015783
FRC/2013/ANAN/00000002336
3
BETA GLASS PLC
Unaudited Interim Financial Statement for the Six Months Period Ended 30th June 2023
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
For the period ended
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
April-June
30 June
April-June
30 June
2023
2023
2022
2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contract with customers
6
14,857,992
29,841,708
12,760,574
23,207,664
Cost of sales
7.1
(11,318,153)
(22,710,712)
(9,598,215)
(17,753,369)
Gross profit
3,539,839
7,130,996
3,162,359
5,454,295
Selling and distribution expenses
7.3
(96,780)
(173,704)
(41,732)
(96,289)
Administrative expenses
7.2
(810,167)
(1,621,987)
(703,489)
(1,324,245)
Net Impairment loss
16.2
-
-
Other income / (Loss)
8
(398,298)
(383,057)
9,077
(983)
Operating profit
2,234,594
4,952,248
2,426,215
4,032,778
Foreign exchange Gain / (loss)
9
705,595
613,521
(188,073)
(368,033)
Finance income
10.1
611,241
1,033,627
188,372
380,380
Finance cost
10.2
(326,586)
(575,696)
(221,950)
(252,912)
Finance income - net
10
284,655
457,931
(33,578)
127,468
Profit before taxation for the period
3,224,844
6,023,700
2,204,564
3,792,213
Income tax expense
11
(1,065,656)
(1,972,810)
(705,462)
(1,213,510)
Profit after tax for the period
2,159,188
4,050,890
1,499,102
2,578,702
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income for the year-net of
tax
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,159,188
4,050,890
1,499,102
2,578,702
Earnings per share (EPS)
Basic and diluted EPS (Naira)
12
3.60
6.75
2.50
4.30
The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
4
BETA GLASS PLC
Unaudited Interim Financial Statement for the Six Months Period Ended 30th June 2023
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 MARCH 2023
31
30 June
December
2023
2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
19
23,439,145
24,344,205
Right-of-use assets
20
117,765
51,025
Intangible assets
14
5,989
8,146
23,562,899
24,403,376
Current assets
Inventories
15
11,431,681
9,617,231
Trade and other receivables
16
31,216,887
26,131,329
Cash in hand and at bank
17
23,225,721
15,792,616
65,874,289
51,541,176
Total assets
89,437,188
75,944,552
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
21
3,538,605
3,538,605
3,538,605
3,538,605
Current liabilities
Borrowings
18
19,602,928
9,597,897
Trade and other payables
22
13,629,854
13,950,402
Current income tax
23
2,189,578
2,432,315
Dividend payable
24
161,983
161,983
35,584,343
26,142,597
Total liabilities
39,122,948
29,681,202
Equity
Issued share capital
25
299,983
299,983
Share premium
25
312,847
312,847
Other reserves
26
2,429,942
2,429,942
Retained earnings
27
47,271,468
43,220,578
Total equity
50,314,240
46,263,350
Total equity and liabilities
89,437,188
75,944,552
The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
The Unaudited Interim financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26th July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci
Mr. Shanker Dhanikonda
Managing Director
M
i Di
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2016/IODN/00000015783
FRC/2013/ANAN/00000002336
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
