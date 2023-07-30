β

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Second Quarter (Six Month) Period Ended 30 June 2023

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 30 June 2023

Table of contents

Page

Certification of Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

Interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Interim statement of financial position

Interim statement of changes in equity

Interim statement of cash flows

Accounting policies and notes to the interim financial statements

Certification of the Company's Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Six Months Period Ended 30 June 2023

We hereby certify that:

  1. We the undersigned have reviewed the Interim financial statements of Beta Glass Plc ("the Company) for the period ended 30 June 2023. Based on our knowledge as officers of the Company, the interim financial statements do not contain:
    i. any untrue statement of a material fact, or
  1. omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstances under which the statement was made.
  1. Based on our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the quarterly report fairly represent in all material respect, the financial conditions and results of operations of the Company as of, and for the period presented in the report.
  2. We, the undersigned:

i. are responsible for establishing and maintaining controls;

  1. have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
  2. have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report.;
  3. have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of their internal controls based on their evaluation as of that date;

d) We have disclosed to the external auditors of the Company and the audit committee:

i. all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of the internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified to the Company's Auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and

ii. any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the Company's internal controls.

  1. There are no significant changes in internal controls subsequent to the date of their evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weakness.

Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci

Mr. Dhanikonda Shanker

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

26th July 2023

26th July 2023

FRC/2016/IODN/00000015783

FRC/2013/ANAN/00000002336

Unaudited Interim Financial Statement for the Six Months Period Ended 30th June 2023

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

For the period ended

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

April-June

30 June

April-June

30 June

2023

2023

2022

2022

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contract with customers

6

14,857,992

29,841,708

12,760,574

23,207,664

Cost of sales

7.1

(11,318,153)

(22,710,712)

(9,598,215)

(17,753,369)

Gross profit

3,539,839

7,130,996

3,162,359

5,454,295

Selling and distribution expenses

7.3

(96,780)

(173,704)

(41,732)

(96,289)

Administrative expenses

7.2

(810,167)

(1,621,987)

(703,489)

(1,324,245)

Net Impairment loss

16.2

-

-

Other income / (Loss)

8

(398,298)

(383,057)

9,077

(983)

Operating profit

2,234,594

4,952,248

2,426,215

4,032,778

Foreign exchange Gain / (loss)

9

705,595

613,521

(188,073)

(368,033)

Finance income

10.1

611,241

1,033,627

188,372

380,380

Finance cost

10.2

(326,586)

(575,696)

(221,950)

(252,912)

Finance income - net

10

284,655

457,931

(33,578)

127,468

Profit before taxation for the period

3,224,844

6,023,700

2,204,564

3,792,213

Income tax expense

11

(1,065,656)

(1,972,810)

(705,462)

(1,213,510)

Profit after tax for the period

2,159,188

4,050,890

1,499,102

2,578,702

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income for the year-net of

tax

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,159,188

4,050,890

1,499,102

2,578,702

Earnings per share (EPS)

Basic and diluted EPS (Naira)

12

3.60

6.75

2.50

4.30

The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

Unaudited Interim Financial Statement for the Six Months Period Ended 30th June 2023

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2023

31

30 June

December

2023

2022

Notes

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

19

23,439,145

24,344,205

Right-of-use assets

20

117,765

51,025

Intangible assets

14

5,989

8,146

23,562,899

24,403,376

Current assets

Inventories

15

11,431,681

9,617,231

Trade and other receivables

16

31,216,887

26,131,329

Cash in hand and at bank

17

23,225,721

15,792,616

65,874,289

51,541,176

Total assets

89,437,188

75,944,552

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

21

3,538,605

3,538,605

3,538,605

3,538,605

Current liabilities

Borrowings

18

19,602,928

9,597,897

Trade and other payables

22

13,629,854

13,950,402

Current income tax

23

2,189,578

2,432,315

Dividend payable

24

161,983

161,983

35,584,343

26,142,597

Total liabilities

39,122,948

29,681,202

Equity

Issued share capital

25

299,983

299,983

Share premium

25

312,847

312,847

Other reserves

26

2,429,942

2,429,942

Retained earnings

27

47,271,468

43,220,578

Total equity

50,314,240

46,263,350

Total equity and liabilities

89,437,188

75,944,552

The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

The Unaudited Interim financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26th July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci

Mr. Shanker Dhanikonda

Managing Director

M

i Di

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2016/IODN/00000015783

FRC/2013/ANAN/00000002336

