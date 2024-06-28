Lagos, 27 June 2024

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BETA GLASS PLC

At the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Beta Glass Plc (the Company) held at The Federal Palace Hotel, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday the 26th day of June 2024, the Chairman of the Board of the Company laid the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, before the shareholders. Subsequently, the following resolutions were considered and duly passed:

The declaration of dividend. The appointment of (a) Dr. Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa (b) Mr. Gagik Apkarian Ms. Doyin Akinyanju (d) Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale (e) Mr. Serge Joris (f) Mr. Vassilis Kararizos as Directors of the Company and the re-election of (a) Mr. Emmanouil Metaxakis (b) Mrs. Clare Omatseye as Directors of the Company. The appointment of Ernst & Young as the Auditors of the Company and authorization of the Directors to fix their remuneration. The approval of the remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. The election of (a) Professor Caleb Adeniyi Osuntogun, OFR (b) Chief Robert I. Igwe TPR. (c) Niyi Aderohunmu as shareholders' representatives on the Statutory Audit

Committee and the nomination of (a) Mrs. Clare Omatseye (b) Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale as Directors' representatives on the Statutory Audit Committee. The renewal of general mandate for related party transactions.

For: Beta Glass Plc

DCSL Corporate Services Limited

Company Secretaries