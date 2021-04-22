Beta Software : Systems and Software AG agree on partnership

Beta Systems and Software AG agree on partnership

Software AG uses Beta Systems' compliance and archiving expertise

Berlin, April 22, 2021 - Beta Systems DCI Software AG and Software AG today announced a partnership for the development of joint products at the Beta Systems Technology Forum. Under this partnership, Software AG will use Beta Systems products and technologies to create audit and compliance solutions for its customers.

'Beta Systems, with its many years of experience in data archiving and compliance and its powerful products, is an ideal partner for Software AG to create new auditing & compliance products for our Adabas & Natural customers,' said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of Software AG.

The two companies are working on joint solutions that enable companies to capture, archive and analyze large volumes of audit data. As the first product from this partnership, Software AG will offer its Adabas & Natural customers a solution for archiving and analyzing Adabas & Natural log data on the IBM Z platform.

Armin Steiner, Member of the Management Board of Beta Systems, comments: 'Both Software AG and Beta Systems are long-time supporters of the IBM Z Mainframe platform. Through our partnership, we want to combine our expertise in this area and thus jointly strengthen a proven operating platform that is existential for many of our customers. With this first joint product, Adabas & Natural customers will be able to archive and evaluate large volumes of log data in a high-performance and audit-proof manner, thus significantly improving their IT security and compliance capabilities. '

A future expansion of the mutual partnership is planned.

Beta Systems develops infrastructure software products for the secure and efficient processing of large volumes of data to best meet all legal and business requirements. The multi-platform software solutions for z/OS, Unix, Linux and Windows environments automate, document and analyze business-bearing IT processes in data centers of large enterprises, IT service providers, public institutions and medium-sized businesses.

Software AG, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a global leader in enterprise software solutions and connected services. With the help of Integration & APIs, IoT & Analytics and Business & IT Transformation, Software AG paves the way to the connected enterprise; its products are the key to unhindered data flow and smooth collaboration.

About Beta Systems Software AG

Beta Systems Software Aktiengesellschaft (BSS, ISIN DE000A2BPP88) was founded in 1983, is listed in the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse and employs around 650 people across the Group. The company is headquartered in Berlin. Beta Systems is active nationally and internationally with more than 20 of its own group companies and numerous partner companies. More than 1,000 companies worldwide use products and solutions from the Beta Systems Group, making it one of the leading medium-sized and independent software providers in Europe.

