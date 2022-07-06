Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Beta Systems Software AG
  News
  Summary
    BSS   DE000A2BPP88

BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG

(BSS)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:33 2022-07-06 am EDT
42.20 EUR   -1.86%
BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Beta Systems Software AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Beta Systems Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/06/2022 | 04:51am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.07.2022 / 10:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Armin
Last name(s): Steiner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beta Systems Software AG

b) LEI
894500B793FWXIQY5T62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2BPP88

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
42.00 EUR 25200.00 EUR
42.00 EUR 25200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
42.0000 EUR 50400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


06.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Beta Systems Software AG
Alt Moabit 90d
10559 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.betasystems.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76669  06.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
