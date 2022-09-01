Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Beta Systems Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSS   DE000A2BPP88

BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG

(BSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00 2022-09-01 am EDT
43.20 EUR   +0.47%
03:31aBETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:22aBETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/24BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beta Systems Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/01/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wilhelm K.T.
Last name(s): Zours
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beta Systems Software AG

b) LEI
894500B793FWXIQY5T62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2BPP88

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.00 EUR 1230000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.00 EUR 1230000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Beta Systems Software AG
Alt Moabit 90d
10559 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.betasystems.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77777  01.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1433063&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG
03:31aBETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:22aBETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/24BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/06BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/01BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/21Beta Systems Software AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
03/15BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/24BETA SOFTWARE : Systems and BAYOONET agree on OEM partnership for joint data access govern..
PU
02/04TRANCHE UPDATE ON BETA SYSTEMS SOFTW : BSS)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 29, 202..
CI
01/19Beta Systems Software AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 73,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,15 M - -
Net cash 2021 17,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 198 M 199 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 658
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Beta Systems Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas Huth Chairman-Management Board
Gerald Schmedding Chief Financial Officer
Wilhelm Konrad Zours Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Hillenbach Member-Supervisory Board
Jens-Martin Jüttner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG-10.42%199
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.98%197 578
SAP SE-31.99%98 935
SERVICENOW INC.-33.04%88 073
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-13.08%33 051
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-15.41%20 675