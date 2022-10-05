DD: Beta Systems Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.10.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: SPARTA AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Wilhelm K. T. Last name(s): Zours Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Beta Systems Software AG

b) LEI

894500B793FWXIQY5T62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2BPP88

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 45.07 EUR 33802500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 45.07 EUR 33802500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

