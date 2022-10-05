Advanced search
    BSS   DE000A2BPP88

BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG

(BSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00 2022-10-05 am EDT
39.80 EUR   +1.02%
DD: Beta Systems Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/05/2022 | 05:05am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2022 / 11:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wilhelm K.T.
Last name(s): Zours
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beta Systems Software AG

b) LEI
894500B793FWXIQY5T62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2BPP88

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.07 EUR 33802500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.07 EUR 33802500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Beta Systems Software AG
Alt Moabit 90d
10559 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.betasystems.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78707  05.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 73,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,15 M - -
Net cash 2021 17,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 181 M 181 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 658
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Beta Systems Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas Huth Chairman-Management Board
Gerald Schmedding Chief Financial Officer
Wilhelm Konrad Zours Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Hillenbach Member-Supervisory Board
Jens-Martin Jüttner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG-17.92%181
ORACLE CORPORATION-24.68%170 074
SAP SE-29.14%97 184
SERVICENOW INC.-36.60%78 974
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.99%30 637
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-15.79%19 480