Betacom S A : 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Congress

The 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Congress, Future Redefined is already behind us!

With its new, sophisticated formula and plenty of inspirations, the Congress has evoked many emotions.

We have the pleasure to inform you that during the gala, Betacom received the authorization as HPE Platinum Partner for 2021.

Betacom owes this partnership status to both our sales performance and the highest skills and technical certificates of our engineers.

In this year's edition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Congress, we were also nominated for prizes in three categories.

✔️Highest volume of HPE solution sales

✔️Highest volume of HPE Hybrid IT solution sales

✔️Greatest number of new ASE and MASE certificates in 2020

The Congress, which was held online this year, was crowned by an excellent performance by the Ani Mru Mru cabaret (as usual at its finest)

We congratulate all nominees and winners.

We thank the organizers for inviting us to 'Future Redefined,' an outstanding event!