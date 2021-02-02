Log in
BETACOM S.A.

BETACOM S.A.

(BCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 02/01
9.74 PLN   +2.53%
11:04aBETACOM S A : 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Congress
PU
2019BETACOM SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018BETACOM SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Betacom S A : 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Congress

02/02/2021 | 11:04am EST
The 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Congress, Future Redefined is already behind us!
With its new, sophisticated formula and plenty of inspirations, the Congress has evoked many emotions.

We have the pleasure to inform you that during the gala, Betacom received the authorization as HPE Platinum Partner for 2021.
Betacom owes this partnership status to both our sales performance and the highest skills and technical certificates of our engineers.

In this year's edition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Congress, we were also nominated for prizes in three categories.
✔️Highest volume of HPE solution sales
✔️Highest volume of HPE Hybrid IT solution sales
✔️Greatest number of new ASE and MASE certificates in 2020

The Congress, which was held online this year, was crowned by an excellent performance by the Ani Mru Mru cabaret (as usual at its finest)

We congratulate all nominees and winners.

We thank the organizers for inviting us to 'Future Redefined,' an outstanding event!

Disclaimer

Betacom SA published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 16:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
