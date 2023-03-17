Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Beter Bed Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBED   NL0000339703

BETER BED HOLDING N.V.

(BBED)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  12:35:11 2023-03-16 pm EDT
3.000 EUR   -0.66%
02:31a1 in 5 serious car accidents caused by sleep deprivation
GL
02:30a1 in 5 serious car accidents caused by sleep deprivation
AQ
03/10Beter Bed Holding N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

1 IN 5 SERIOUS CAR ACCIDENTS CAUSED BY SLEEP DEPRIVATION

03/17/2023 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Less than 4 hours of sleep in a 24-hour period means a 15 times increased risk of causing a car accident. 
  • 24 hours of no sleep or a week of 4-5 hours of sleep per night equals 1.0 blood alcohol level (4 glasses). This is twice the amount allowed by law.
  • The highest risk of falling asleep at the wheel: young adults, between midnight and 6 a.m. and in the case of untreated sleep disorders. 
  • Beter Bed develops online training modules with doctor and sleep coach Aline Kruit.
  • Beter Bed launches the Better Sleep app.

Sleeping badly causes more problems than many people are aware of. Besides having a negative effect on health, lack of sleep has the same effect in traffic as drinking alcohol. 20 per cent of serious car accidents could have been prevented if drivers had rested properly before taking the wheel. Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) has focused for years on improving sleep as part of its Sleep better, live better brand promise. With that in mind, the sleep specialist released a sleep manifesto earlier this year and is working with numerous experts, both Dutch and foreign, in the field of sleep. Today is the International Day of Sleep. Reason for the Beter Bed formula to draw attention to road safety in combination with the importance of a good night’s sleep. To illustrate the effect of too little sleep on driving, racing driver Tom Coronel did a test drive in a simulator after 24 hours without sleep. Sleep scientist Merijn van de Laar concluded that focused attention and concentration decreased significantly after 24 hours without sleep.

For the complete version of the press release and the English subtitle of Tom Coronel's test drive, please click on the link under attachment.

Press photos can be downloaded here.



Attachments


All news about BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
02:31a1 in 5 serious car accidents caused by sleep deprivation
GL
02:30a1 in 5 serious car accidents caused by sleep deprivation
AQ
03/10Beter Bed Holding N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
03/10Beter Bed N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
03/10Beter Bed N : 2022 Annual report (9.72Mb)
PU
03/10Beter Bed N : 2022 Annual results (5.57Mb)
PU
03/10Beter Bed Holding achieves strong sales growth at stable gross margin and an increased ..
GL
03/10Beter Bed Holding achieves strong sales growth at stable gross margin and an increased ..
AQ
02/21Beter Bed, Schiphol and Heineken to Emerce Conversion & Analytics
AQ
01/20Beter Bed N : Uden
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 232 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2023 6,00 M 6,37 M 6,37 M
Net Debt 2023 16,4 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 5,00%
Capitalization 81,6 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 740
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Beter Bed Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Average target price 4,00 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A.J.G.P.M Kruijssen Chief Executive Officer
Gabrielle E. A. Reijnen Chief Financial Officer
Barthold E. Karis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ehtasham Akram Head-Information Technology
Martijn Akkermans Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETER BED HOLDING N.V.6.01%87
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.63%13 578
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.4.38%7 896
RH-7.07%5 383
DUNELM GROUP PLC15.73%2 846
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED3.48%663