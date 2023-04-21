Advanced search
    BBED   NL0000339703

BETER BED HOLDING N.V.

(BBED)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:27:54 2023-04-20 am EDT
3.160 EUR   -0.32%
01:01aBeter Bed Holding Nv : strong sales momentum continues in Q1 2023
GL
01:00aBeter Bed Holding Nv : strong sales momentum continues in Q1 2023
AQ
04/19BETER BED HOLDING N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the company's securities - Purchase
CO
Beter Bed Holding NV: strong sales momentum continues in Q1 2023

04/21/2023 | 01:01am EDT
Highlights

  • Q1 sales amounted to € 63.5 million (+5.1% vs Q1 2022; +1.3% vs Q4 2022) with strong performance in Benelux
  • Like-for-Like order intake Q1 increased by 9.5%, resulting in a stable order book of € 19.5 million (€ 19.5 million per end of Q1 2022)
  • Online sales leading to an online channel share of 17.0%, with underlying high double-digit order intake growth for Benelux (excluding 2 weeks of lockdown)
  • Performance well above pre-COVID levels with Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over FY2019 to FY2022 of +8.7% in sales and +6.7% in order intake
  • Due to weaker performance of national and international independent retailers, and two product launches delayed, New Business sales down (-6.7% vs Q1 2022) 
  • On track with CSRD guidelines with sustainable initiatives launched in Q1


John Kruijssen, CEO, comments:

“Our first quarter performance in 2023 underlines the success of our positioning as a sleep specialist, whilst the growth in bedding textile sales has also contributed to this success. The week-long campaign we launched to promote the Day of Sleep helped to increase awareness of the importance of quality sleep.

The rollout of our Beter Slapen ID system to Beter Bed stores is on track with now three-quarters of the Beter Bed store network connected, and our team has once again been honored with multiple marketing nominations and awards. We are committed to sustainability, and I am pleased with our progress in transitioning to electric vehicles, and the comprehensive risk assessment of our suppliers, which will support the further advancement in sustainability. To become an employer of choice, we place strong emphasis on continuous learning and development for our employees, with a number of initiatives launched to retain and grow in-house talent.

Overall, I am confident that our focus on strategic priorities and our ongoing efforts to refine and reinforce our business model will continue to drive revenue growth this year. With our strong Q1 2023 performance and commitment to sustainability, I have faith that BBH will be able to further expand its market leadership.”


For the complete version of the press release, please click on the link under attachment.

Press photos can be downloaded here.


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 236 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2023 7,50 M 8,23 M 8,23 M
Net Debt 2023 0,70 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 4,75%
Capitalization 85,9 M 94,2 M 94,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 740
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Beter Bed Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,16 €
Average target price 4,00 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A.J.G.P.M Kruijssen Chief Executive Officer
Gabrielle E. A. Reijnen Chief Financial Officer
Barthold E. Karis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ehtasham Akram Head-Information Technology
Martijn Akkermans Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETER BED HOLDING N.V.11.66%94
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.52%14 525
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.6.29%8 030
RH-6.38%5 514
DUNELM GROUP PLC16.04%2 853
ARHAUS, INC.-14.67%1 143
