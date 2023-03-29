Advanced search
    BBED   NL0000339703

BETER BED HOLDING N.V.

(BBED)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:24:03 2023-03-28 am EDT
2.955 EUR   -0.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Beter Bed Holding announces AGM

03/29/2023 | 01:01am EDT
Today, Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) – the Netherlands’ largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B – has published the notice and agenda for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, 10 May 2023. During the AGM, BBH will look back on the results achieved over 2022, and update the shareholders on the current developments.

The agenda for the AGM and the notice are available on the Company’s website www.beterbedholding.com.



About Beter Bed Holding
Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brands M line and Simmons.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 131 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 229.4 million revenue in 2022.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.


For more information
Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications
T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626
E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl


For the PDF of the press release please click on the link under attachment.

Press photos can be downloaded here.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 232 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2023 6,00 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
Net Debt 2023 16,4 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 5,08%
Capitalization 80,3 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 740
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Beter Bed Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,96 €
Average target price 4,00 €
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A.J.G.P.M Kruijssen Chief Executive Officer
Gabrielle E. A. Reijnen Chief Financial Officer
Barthold E. Karis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ehtasham Akram Head-Information Technology
Martijn Akkermans Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETER BED HOLDING N.V.4.42%87
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.19%14 038
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.3.44%7 873
RH-9.80%5 313
DUNELM GROUP PLC13.59%2 783
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-0.87%604
