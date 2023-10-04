Explanatory notes to the Agenda

Terms not defined in these explanatory notes will have the meaning ascribed to them in the Offer Memorandum (as hereinafter defined).

Opening Recommended public offer

Explanation of the recommended public offer by 959 B.V. for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company

On 4 October 2023, an offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") was made publicly available, containing the details of the public offer by 959 B.V. (the "Offeror") for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares" and each a "Share") to purchase for cash the Shares on the terms and subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Offer Memorandum (the "Offer").

The Offer Memorandum has been approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Market (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten). The offer period under the Offer begins at 9:00 hours, Amsterdam time, on 5 October 2023 and ends at 17:40 hours, Amsterdam time, on 29 November 2023 (such period, as it may be extended from time to time, the "Offer Period").

In addition to the key terms such as the Offer Price, the Offer Period, the acceptance procedure and the settlement of the Offer by transfer of the Shares against delivery of the Offer Price by the Offeror, the Offer Memorandum contains an explanation of the conditions to declaring the Offer unconditional and other relevant information regarding the Offer, its consequences and the parties involved in the Offer.

The Company published a position statement relating to the Offer on 4 October 2023 (the "Position Statement"). The Company's management board (the "Management Board) and the Company's supervisory board (the "Supervisory Board" and together with the Management Board: the "Boards") have extensively considered the Offer and the Offer Price. Reference is made to the Position Statement, in which the decision-making process and the recommendation of the Boards are included and the financial and non-financial merits of the Offer are explained.

As detailed in the Position Statement, the Boards unanimously support the Transaction, recommend to the Shareholders to accept the Offer and to tender their Shares pursuant to the Offer and recommend to the Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions at the EGM. During the EGM, a presentation will be given on the Offer and the Offer will be discussed in accordance with article 18(1) of the Dutch Decree on Public Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft).

3