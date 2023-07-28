Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) is the Netherlands' leading sleep specialist in the retail, wholesale and B2B sectors. The group believes that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And BBH will not rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve. BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation Lunext. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brands M line and Simmons. With 4 distribution centers, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 131 stores and a fast-growing online presence, its team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 300,000 customers in 2022.

Sector Home Furnishings Retailers