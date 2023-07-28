H. Ziengs - Beter Bed Holding N.V. - Uden
H. Ziengs - Beter Bed Holding N.V. - Uden
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction27 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyH. Ziengs
Issuing institutionBeter Bed Holding N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce16040335
Place of residenceUden
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares828.307,00
|Number of voting rights828.307,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(STAK Hezias)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,01 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real3,01 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,01 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real3,01 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 28 July 2023
Disclaimer
Beter Bed Holding NV published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 19:20:23 UTC.