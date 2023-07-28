H. Ziengs - Beter Bed Holding N.V. - Uden
H. Ziengs - Beter Bed Holding N.V. - Uden

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction27 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyH. Ziengs
Issuing institutionBeter Bed Holding N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce16040335
Place of residenceUden
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares828.307,00 Number of voting rights828.307,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(STAK Hezias) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,01 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,01 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,01 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,01 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 28 July 2023

