  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Beter Bed Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBED   NL0000339703

BETER BED HOLDING N.V.

(BBED)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:28 2023-03-10 am EST
3.175 EUR   -1.40%
03:15pBeter Bed N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
07:15aBeter Bed N : 2022 Annual report (9.72Mb)
PU
06:04aBeter Bed N : 2022 Annual results (5.57Mb)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Beter Bed N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/10/2023 | 03:15pm EST
Beter Bed Holding N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Beter Bed Holding N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date10 mar 2023
Issuing institutionBeter Bed Holding N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentbete-2022-12-31 (6)-a2211-00075.zip

Date last update: 10 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Beter Bed Holding NV published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 5,10 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
Net Debt 2022 19,1 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 86,3 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 442 747x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Beter Bed Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,22 €
Average target price 4,00 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A.J.G.P.M Kruijssen Chief Executive Officer
Gabrielle E. A. Reijnen Chief Financial Officer
Barthold E. Karis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ehtasham Akram Head-Information Technology
Martijn Akkermans Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETER BED HOLDING N.V.13.78%93
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.74%13 038
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.7.81%8 241
RH4.70%5 889
DUNELM GROUP PLC30.23%3 063
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED3.04%654