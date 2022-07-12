Beter Bed N : Minutes AGM 2022 (308.8kb) 07/12/2022 | 08:24am EDT Send by mail :

MINUTES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BETER BED HOLDING N.V. Held on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 at 14.00 hours at Van der Valk Hotel, Rondweg 2 in Uden, the Netherlands. Present on behalf of Beter Bed Holding N.V. Supervisory Board: ` Mr B.E. Karis (chair) Mrs B.A.M. van Hussen Mrs M.C. Schipperheijn Mr A. Beyens (virtual) Management Board: Mr A.J.G.P.M. Kruijssen (CEO) Mrs G.E.A. Reijnen (CFO) 1. Opening After raising some points of order, the chair opened the meeting. He was pleased, after having been forced to meet virtually in the past two years, to be able to welcome everybody in person once again. Present in addition to the chair, were: Barbara van Hussen, Maaike Schipperheijn and Alain Beyens (virtually) on behalf of the Supervisory Board, and John Kruijssen and Gabrielle Reijnen on behalf of the Management Board of Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH). Also present were Michel van Agt, civil-law notary at Loyens & Loeff, who cast the proxy votes; Bas Dekker, legal counsel at BBH; Dorus Dortmans, Group Financial Controller at BBH; Perijn Hoefsloot (responsible for Strategic Business Development, Marketing & Customer Experience); and Jaap Westland (responsible for Sustainability & Innovation) on behalf of Beter Bed's Group Leadership Team; the executive committee of the Works Council of BBH; Paulus Wijffels, auditor; Brigit van Loon, who acted as vote counter, and Gusta de Jong, who acted as secretary and keeps the minutes. Of the total 27,186,564 outstanding shares, 15,697,656 (57.74%) voting shares were represented at the meeting. The Supervisory Board was pleased to announce that BBH had a solid year operationally, financially and strategically. This was an outstanding performance, given all restrictive measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The chair expressed his thanks and appreciation to all employees for their hard work. All relevant requirements for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) having been met, valid resolutions might be adopted. The minutes of the AGM of 12 May 2021 and of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 16 December 2021 were posted on the Company's corporate website within three months of the end of the relevant meeting in accordance with the rules of the Corporate Governance Code (Article IV3.10). No comments having been received to either minutes, they were adopted and signed by the chair and the secretary. All information relevant for the shareholders was available on the corporate website at www.beterbedholding.com. An audio recording was made of the meeting. Beter Bed Holding N.V. - AGM 11 May 2022 1 2. Report of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year John Kruijssen, CEO, and Gabrielle Reijnen, CFO, explained the most important developments in the 2021 financial year. During their presentation, the management report, sustainability and the financial results were addressed. The presentation was published on the corporate website. John Kruijssen started his presentation by concluding that 2021 was a good year from a commercial and financial point of view, despite the fact that due to COVID-19 the stores were forced closed, or were only open to a limited extent, for many weeks. BBH's net profit increased significantly in the past year, due, among other things, to strong performance online and by DBC, the sale of Sängjätten, and the implementation of the 'Beter Slapen, Beter Leven' (Sleep Better, Live Better) strategy. BBH closed the year with a strong cash position. In addition, the Company renewed the financing packages and the perpetual loan was repaid, so that it was possible to put the proposal to distribute dividend on the agenda this year (slide 8). After the restructuring in 2018/2019, BBH was well on track with the implementation of the strategy. The years 2020/2021 were used to take a new direction, based on a stronger foundation provided by profitable growth, improved operations, improved cash generation and absence of leverage. The period 2022-2025 would focus on the implementation of the 'Beter Slapen, Beter Leven' strategy and the migration to more expert advice, health and sustainability, while the focus on value-for-money, a dominant presence in the market - both offline and online - and a further acceleration within B2B would remain unaltered (slide 9). The 'Beter Slapen, Beter Leven' strategy underlined the vision and mission: BBH is convinced that better sleep contributes to a happier and healthier life. The Company will not rest until customers get the high quality of sleep they deserve (slide 10). In view of this, John Kruijssen explained the importance of high-quality sleep. Research showed, among other things, that people must sleep a certain number of hours; chronically insufficient sleep reduces human productivity and increases the risk of chronic health problems and traffic accidents (slide 11). John Kruijssen identified the three pillars of healthy life: healthy nutrition, adequate exercise and healthy sleep. Based on average weekly consumer spending on sleep (€2), food (€20), and sports (€10), he made the case that promoting the importance of sleep would generate fair share and thus would increase sales for the Company. Gadgets developed in the tech industry also contributed to this (slide 12). In addition to sleeping, BBH's strategy was based on seven market trends (omni-channel; doubling down digital; from ownership to services; health awareness; sustainability; vertical integration; geographic expansion) (slide 13). Based on these trends, BBH's strategy would be rolled out into three "avenues of growth". The first, "Bricks-and- Mortar", focused on the physical network that would be further differentiated going forward in upgrading existing boulevard stores, opening four experience stores, such as the Beter Bed Experience in Groningen and, if successful, a number of high-traffic (city) stores in the Netherlands, of which the store in the Mall of the Netherlands was an example. This differentiation should lead to more specific stores closer to customers, but with less floor area in square meters overall. The second avenue, "Online", was steadily growing towards a 25% channel share. On the one hand, this supported the bricks-and-mortar network while on the other hand generating a significant turnover volume online, with an international rollout under own management or on third party platforms being part of the plan. The third avenue, "Nourish the New" (New Business) referred to DBC and Leazzzy. The wholesaler DBC would be further expanded, to which, in addition to M line, new brands would be added. The subscription model, Leazzzy, was also being expanded. These developments, products and operations were becoming increasingly sustainable in close collaboration with suppliers, authorities, waste processors and government (slide 14). A video was shown of the design of the Beter Bed Experience store in Groningen, which reflected the new 'Beter Leven, Beter Slapen' strategy. The Experience store also served as a test case, in which data-driven insights were used to make further improvements that were relevant to the Company as a whole. Among other things, the Beter Slapen ID was tested here, so that it could be rolled out elsewhere (slides 15 and 16). Beter Bed Holding N.V. - AGM 11 May 2022 2 A sneak preview was given of the new high-traffic store to be opened in the Mall of the Netherlands. In line with the Experience store in Groningen, the feel of the high-traffic store would be completely different from the regular shops, focusing on product range, textiles, cash & carry, omni-channel technical innovations, Beter Slapen ID and the configurator. The aim of this store was to reach as many people as possible looking for a fun shopping experience and offering them expert sleep advice (slide 17). Partly as a result of the lockdown, online made not only good progress in order intake and sales, but also qualitatively. The Management Board foresaw ongoing strong growth in fair share, both on its own website, in particular with the order intake in Textiles, but also on the large third-party platforms. With the introduction of the Lunext label, the Company created its own biosphere, with its own dynamics, for online, which felt more compelling for candidates to join. Great strides had been made in the ongoing improvement of the omni-channel customer journey, navigation, configurators, photography, speed of delivery and product range and price increases (slide 18). DBC recorded a record revenue last year. The M line brand was becoming increasingly well-known, both in the sports world and in the translation to the customer. Using modern marketing techniques, the campaigns generated a lot of positive feedback. In addition, new B2B customers had been added, both in the Netherlands and abroad, partly as a result of innovations in the M line Iconic line, the new box spring collection, and the introduction of the fully sustainable Green Motion (slide 19). The launch of the Leazzzy subscription model in the second half of 2021 were not gone unnoticed. During the first phase, it became apparent that the customers preferred the relationship and the services to the financing model. Leazzzy would now enter the next phase, during which new products and a large number of services would be added to the concept (slide 20). Sustainability was considered to be one of the Company's essential responsibilities. BBH has joined the UN Global Compact Network, and the organisation is committed to contributing to the SDGs adopted for 2030. These targets had been integrated into BBH's 2025 sustainability strategy. Three areas of attention had been defined: the promiseto improve the quality of sleep, taking care of the peopleinvolved in the value chain by offering responsible products(slide 21). BBH explored on which specific topics BBH could make a difference to society and the planet. Subsequently, the materiality and relevance of the various topics were determined in consultation with stakeholders, including quality of sleep, sustainable business operations, responsibility for those involved within and outside the organisation, and the marketing of more sustainable products. This contributed to healthier life, promoted well-being, and supports gender equality. In addition, BBH promoted inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all stakeholders, and contributed, in cooperation with its suppliers, to more sustainable consumption and production patterns (slide 22). A concrete interpretation of the above on the "Promise" pillar was visible in the roll-out of the Beter Slapen ID, whereby data-driven knowledge could be used to offer personal sleep advice; the switch from grey to green energy; the increase in the number of electric vehicles; the pilot to reduce the use of fossil fuels by adjusting the fleet to electric-powered transport; and the support of the Princess Maxima Centre for Children's Oncology. As regards the "People" pillar, the new website Werkenbijbeterbed.nl was introduced; the use of social media and recruitment sites had been optimised; health and safety coordination had been centralised; more uniformity would be introduced in processes and communications; and the number of suppliers that signed the Code of Conduct had been expanded further. With respect to the "Products" pillar, the M line Green Motion was introduced; a workshop was organised in collaboration with TU Delft to better understand the concept of circular product design; and broader manufacturer responsibility was introduced with other leading market parties to reduce 20,000 tonnes of mattress waste a year, with the aim to collect and recycle 75% of the mattresses by 2028 (slide 23). Concluding his presentation, John Kruijssen summarised that 'Beter Slapen, Beter Leven' was the new positioning on which BBH was working hard to act as market leader. Important ingredients were the Beter Slapen ID for independent advice through data matching and partnerships with sleep scientists who, next toto good cooperation, also constituted an endorsement for the Company. Beter Bed Holding N.V. - AGM 11 May 2022 3 In September, for example, a sleep event would be organised in a holiday park, attended by an American professor who is an authority on sleep, aimed at increasing Beter Bed's position as the leader in the sleep domain. This positioning was further supported by the 'Peter de Beterbedweter' media campaign, a video of which was shown (slide 24). Gabrielle Reijnen continued the presentation by giving an explanation of the financial statements. Gabrielle Reijnen was proud to announce that, despite the 10-week closure of the stores and an almost identical period of time of having been compromised by the COVID measures, the Company managed to match sales in 2021 and to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% a year for both sales and order intake in the period 2019- 2021. Despite the challenges posed by the supply chain and inflation, the gross margin remained virtually the same at 55.1%. In 2021, BBH's EBIT was €14.8M, with sales at €214.2M, an increase of 3.3% compared with 2020. The increase was due, among other things, to growth in the LFL order intake (50.4%) and higher sales at New Business, while sales in the Benelux countries remained virtually the same at €200 million. The COVID measures and the omni- channel nature caused online sales to rise by more than 55% (slide 27). The Company started 2021 with a strong order book. Although stores were closed, the delivery of the goods continued in the first quarter. In the same period online sales grew explosively and Belgium, where the stores did not close, put in a good performance. Like DBC, Beter Bed showed a strong second quarter, as shopping by appointment was possible during that period. This strong performance continued in the third and fourth quarters, partly thanks to Black Friday and despite the lockdown in mid-December. With its wholesale activities DBC's sales grew from €9.2M in 2020 to €14.2M in 2021 (slide 28). The strong order book of €23.0M with which the Company started 2021 was converted into sales in Q1. As a result of the closing of the stores, the order book closed lower in Q1. This gap was somewhat made good halfway through the year, as shopping by appointment became possible in Q2. Performance in Q3 was strong and resulted in a record order book of €25.3M at the end of Q4, despite the lockdown. This represented a 10.1% increase compared with 2020 (slide 29). Slide 30 showed the development of the online and offline order intake during the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect during the period of full lockdown or shopping by appointment. The graphic representation, which showed that online had grown during lockdown and offline when stores were open, showed how important it is for the Company to have an omni-channel character. The transition from offline to online had accelerated during the COVID pandemic, while there was also a stronger focus on home retail investments during that same period. In 2021 online sales rose from €32.1M to €50.1M. As a result, Beter Bed obtained a 23.4% online channel share. The Company realised that this percentage would not be matched in 2022, but that online did reach a higher level (slide 31). While gross profit increased materially from €114.4M in 2020 to €118.1M in 2021, it remained virtually the same percentagewise. In the past year the focus shifted to margin-rich products. In addition, the Company focused on re- engineering products and on improving and renewing the product range. Through pre-ordering BBH managed to maintain the value-for-money proposition for customers and to remain competitive going forward. Operating costs rose from €100.5M in 2020 to €104.2M in 2021 due to a change in the share of online sales versus offline. In particular online marketing and logistics costs were up. During the lockdown, certain costs continued to be incurred offline that were not offset by sales (slides 32 + 33). The EBIT in 2021 was €14.8M (6.9% of sales) vs. €13.9M in 2020. EBITDA rose from €32.0M in 2020 to €33.2M in 2021 (15.5% of sales). This increase was caused by higher sales, the sale of three stores and the increase in operating costs (slide 34). Net profit rose from €9.3M in 2020 to €13.9M in 2021. Adjusted for the €1.3M book profit due to the sale of the Swedish activities, the net result was €12.6M. Financing costs fell in 2021, due to renewed financing, the usual commission paid for bank charges and IFRS16 interest and creating a currency translation reserve as a result of the sale of the Swedish activities. Taxes, consisting of regular corporate income tax and a tax gain from the sale of the Swedish activities, were relatively lower in 2021 (slide 35). Beter Bed Holding N.V. - AGM 11 May 2022 4 Capex rose from €3.3M in 2020 to €4.2M in 2021. Due to the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic and the closure of stores, the previously announced capex had been adjusted. Investments included the optimisation of the IT infrastructure, the opening of the Experience store in Groningen, and the e-DC in Veghel. At year-end 2021 net fixed assets amounted to €11.9M compared with €16.1M at year-end 2020, due to the sale of the Swedish activities, the sale of the three stores, and depreciation versus capex (slide 36). Free cash flow in 2021 was €16.2M, compared with €25.2M in 2020. This difference was caused by a lower operating cash flow due to the composition of sales offline and online, effect on net working capital as a result of a substantial improvement of this that started in 2020, payment of taxes in 2021, a slight decrease in interest, higher capex, lease payments that remained virtually the same, the sale and leaseback of three stores, and the sale of the Swedish activities. Net working capital improved in 2021, despite an increase in stock (slide 37). The net cash position increased from a net debt position of -€7.9M in 2019 and a net cash position of €19.3M in 2020, to a net cash position of €38.0M at year-end 2021. In July 2021 a new three-year €15M financing facility was concluded with the bank, with an option to extend this for another two years. Nothing has yet been drawn under this facility, so that the cash headroom amounted to €53.0M at the end of 2021. BBH did not avail itself of the government schemes such as NOW and TVL during COVID, and it had no outstanding obligations with the Tax and Customs Administration (slide 38). Since 2019, the focus was on improving the balance sheet by selling assets in German-speaking countries and Sweden and improving the cash flow. This resulted in an improved balance sheet and allowed BBH to reduce the debt and convert it into a net cash position at the end of 2021. As a token of trust in the company BBH was given the opportunity to adjust the dividend policy and propose a dividend to the shareholders (see agenda item 8) (slide 39). The following questions were asked: Mr A. Jorna, on behalf of the VEB, asked the following questions, which were answered by John Kruijssen: Was the introduction of the Leazzzy subscription model successful?

BBH was satisfied with the way Leazzzy developed. The Company had carefully started to roll out the concept. The first phase, during which the aim was to crystallise the type of customers and develop the IT design of the concept, had been achieved. Initially, there were customers who did not meet the criteria. In the end, a customer base would be built that prefers the services and the flexibility of the concept over the financing. The concept would now enter the next phase, in which products and services would be added, after which marketing would be intensified. Nothing was said about DBC's transition with DeRucci to Asia. What was the current status?

The negotiations with DeRucci were completed during the first COVID period, after which the collaboration agreement was finalised virtually. The first shipments were well received. Due to COVID, however, it was almost impossible to build up a commercial relationship with a company in China virtually. That was why it was decided, in mutual consultation, that the deal exists, but that the relationship will not be continued until it is possible to normally travel to China once again. Now that the stores were reopened, to what extent were online sales weakening compared to retail sales, and would the 25% target be achieved by 2025?

The pace with which the lockdown helped the development of online could not be maintained. However, this was not considered in the planning of the strategy. Now that the Company is going back to regular development, acceleration will decrease, but the ingredients that produce online sales are positive and there is no reason to assume that the 25% share will not be achieved. Magical Honour Limited (MHL) sold its shares to Navitas, which, as majority shareholder, now held an even larger stake (17%) in BBH. What perspective did this have, and what were the reasons for Navitas to acquire a larger stake in BBH?

MHL is the vehicle Healthcare used to acquire Matratzen Concord (MC). Part of the deal was that, in addition to the purchase of MC, MHL could also acquire shares in BBH . Healthcare's owner stated that it wished to sell its shares to finance a new round of financing for MC, which suffered from the COVID pandemic as well. MHL informed BBH that it wanted to sell the shares as a block; these were ultimately purchased by Navitas. The considerations for the acquisition were up to Navitas. Beter Bed Holding N.V. - AGM 11 May 2022 5

