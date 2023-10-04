Language, documents for the meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in Dutch.

All documents for the meeting, including the agenda with explanatory notes and information required by law regarding, inter alia, the proposals to (i) conditionally amend the Company's articles of association as per Settlement, (ii) conditionally amend the Company's articles of association as per Delisting, (iii) conditionally approve the Post-closing Demerger restructuring, (iv) conditionally approve the Post-Closing Merger restructuring, (v) conditionally appoint Ms de Kruiff, Mr Geerts and Mr Spek as supervisory board members of the Company, and(vi) conditionally grant full and final discharge to Mr Karis and Mrs Schipperheijn as supervisory board members, are available for inspection on, and can be obtained free of charge from, the Company's website www.beterbedholding.com/public-offer/and at the Company's offices (Linie 27, 5405 AR Uden, the Netherlands), as well as from ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ('ABN AMRO'), Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082

in Amsterdam(The Netherlands). Copies of these documents can be digitally requested on working days at ABN AMRO (T: +31 (0)20 628 6070, E: AVA@nl.abnamro.com ) .

Registration date

In accordance with applicable statutory provisions, those persons will be entitled to vote at and/or attend this Extraordinary General Meeting who on 18 October 2023, after processing all additions and deletions as of that date (the 'registration date'), have those rights and are entered as such in the register or sub register designated for that purpose by the Management Board of the Company.

Registration to vote

Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting can register to do so in writing from 19 October 2023 to no later than 8 November 2023, before 17.00 hours CET via their intermediary or via ABN AMRO, through: www.abnamro.com/evoting. To that end the intermediary concerned is required to submit a statement to ABN AMRO no later than on 9 November 2023 by 13.00 hours CET through www.abnamro.com/intermediarystating the number of shares that the shareholder holds at the registration date and submitted for registration.

Holders of registered shares and holders of a pledge or right of usufruct on registered shares can communicate their intention to attend the meeting in writing to the Management Board of the Company at the aforesaid address from 19 October 2023 to no later than 8 November 2023, before

17.00 hours CET. When registering, intermediaries are requested to list the full address of the shareholders in question. This ensures that the Company can efficiently verify their entitlement on the registration date.

Shareholders (including holders of registered shares) and holders of a pledge or right of usufruct on registered shares who have registered in accordance with the above procedure will receive proof of registration (by email or post from their bank), which will serve as admittance card for the meeting. Valid proof of identity may be required to be allowed to enter the meeting.

Only shareholders (including holders of registered shares) and holders of a pledge or right of usufruct or their proxy holders who registered to vote in accordance with the above procedure, are allowed to exercise their voting and meeting rights during the meeting.

