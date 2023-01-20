Beter Bed N : Uden
Beter Bed Holding N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 19 jan 2023
Issuing institution Beter Bed Holding N.V.
Chamber of Commerce 16040335
Place of residence Uden
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Month
Total placed capital550.768,52 EUR
Total votes27.538.426,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel
ISINNL0000339703
Disclosure0,02
Previous notification27.186.564
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
Type stock0000339703
ISIN0,02
Nominal value27.538.426
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 20 January 2023
Disclaimer
Beter Bed Holding NV published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 20:10:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
224 M
243 M
243 M
Net income 2022
7,60 M
8,24 M
8,24 M
Net Debt 2022
17,6 M
19,1 M
19,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,4x
Yield 2022
4,33%
Capitalization
93,0 M
101 M
101 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,49x
EV / Sales 2023
0,49x
Nbr of Employees
1 000
Free-Float
67,2%
Technical analysis trends BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
3,47 €
Average target price
3,75 €
Spread / Average Target
8,23%
