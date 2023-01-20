Advanced search
BETER BED HOLDING N.V.

(BBED)
2023-01-20
3.420 EUR   -1.30%
03:11pBeter Bed N : Uden
PU
01:01aBeter Bed Holding continued growth in Q4 leading to solid FY 2022 sales
GL
01:00aBeter Bed Holding continued growth in Q4 leading to solid FY 2022 sales
AQ
Beter Bed N : Uden

01/20/2023 | 03:11pm EST
Beter Bed Holding N.V.
Beter Bed Holding N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction19 jan 2023
Issuing institutionBeter Bed Holding N.V.
Chamber of Commerce16040335
Place of residenceUden
Previous result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital550.768,52 EUR Total votes27.538.426,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0000339703 Disclosure0,02 Previous notification27.186.564 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stock0000339703 ISIN0,02 Nominal value27.538.426 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 20 January 2023

Beter Bed Holding NV published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 224 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2022 7,60 M 8,24 M 8,24 M
Net Debt 2022 17,6 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 93,0 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 67,2%
Managers and Directors
A.J.G.P.M Kruijssen Chief Executive Officer
Gabrielle E. A. Reijnen Chief Financial Officer
Barthold E. Karis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ehtasham Akram Head-Information Technology
Martijn Akkermans Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETER BED HOLDING N.V.22.44%102
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.84%14 271
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.8.25%7 932
RH12.44%6 751
DUNELM GROUP PLC6.44%2 594
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED2.61%672