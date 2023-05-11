Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Beter Bed Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBED   NL0000339703

BETER BED HOLDING N.V.

(BBED)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:27 2023-05-11 am EDT
3.145 EUR   +1.13%
11:34aBeter Bed N : Voting results 10-05-2023 (179.1kb)
PU
05/10Beter Bed N : Presentation AGM 10-05-2023
PU
05/10Adoption of all resolutions at AGM Beter Bed Holding N.V.
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beter Bed N : Voting results 10-05-2023 (179.1kb)

05/11/2023 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Total number of outstanding shares: 27,538,426 each representing a nominal value of € 0.02 and 1 vote.

Present or represented at the AGM: 15,319,172 (55.63%).

Voting results

At the Annual General Meeting of Beter Bed Holding N.V., which was held on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 the following resolutions have been adopted.

Agenda item

Resolution

4.

Remuneration report for the 2022 financial year (advisory vote)

Adopted

Vote

Number of votes

Percentage

For

15,288,006

99.85%

Against

23,070

0.15%

Abstain

8,096

Total

15,319,172

6.

Adoption of the financial statements for the 2022 financial year

Adopted

Vote

Number of votes

Percentage

For

15,310,033

99.99%

Against

1,443

0.01%

Abstain

7,696

Total

15,319,172

7.

Dividend proposal for 2022

Adopted

Vote

Number of votes

Percentage

For

15,310,476

99.99%

Against

1,000

0.01%

Abstain

7,696

Total

15,319,172

  • Percentages have been rounded to 2 decimals.

1

Agenda item

Resolution

8.

Release from liability of the members of the Management Board for the management conducted

Adopted

Vote

Number of votes

Percentage

For

15,302,903

99.99%

Against

1,523

0.01%

Abstain

14,746

Total

15,319,172

9.

Release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board for the supervision conducted

Adopted

Vote

Number of votes

Percentage

For

15,308,903

99.98%

Against

2,273

0.02%

Abstain

7,996

Total

15,319,172

10. Proposal to reappoint Mr B.E. Karis as Supervisory Board Member

Adopted

Vote

Number of votes

Percentage

For

15,302,716

99.99%

Against

2,017

0.01%

Abstain

14,439

Total

15,319,172

11. Proposal to reappoint Mr A. Beyens as Supervisory Board Member

Adopted

Vote

Number of votes

Percentage

For

15,303,386

99.99%

Against

1,347

0.01%

Abstain

14,439

Total

15,319,172

2

Agenda item

Resolution

12. Authorisation of the Management Board to have the Company acquire its own shares

Adopted

Vote

Number of votes

Percentage

For

15,270,202

99.98%

Against

2,404

0.02%

Abstain

46,566

Total

15,319,172

13. Authorisation of the Management Board to issue ordinary shares or to grant rights to subscribe

for ordinary shares up to 10% for general purposes, including but not limited to the execution

of Beter Bed Holding N.V.'s Performance Stock Unit Plan

Adopted

Vote

Number of votes

Percentage

For

15,265,670

99.97%

Against

4,386

0.03%

Abstain

49,116

Total

15,319,172

14. Authorisation of the Management Board to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights in

connection with agenda item 13

Adopted

Vote

Number of votes

Percentage

For

15,265,670

99.97%

Against

4,086

0.03%

Abstain

49,416

Total

15,319,172

15. Authorisation of the Management Board to cancel acquired shares

Vote

Number of votes

Adopted

Percentage

For

15,272,412

99.96%

Against

5,894

0.04%

Abstain

40,866

Total

15,319,172

3

Disclaimer

Beter Bed Holding NV published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
11:34aBeter Bed N : Voting results 10-05-2023 (179.1kb)
PU
05/10Beter Bed N : Presentation AGM 10-05-2023
PU
05/10Adoption of all resolutions at AGM Beter Bed Holding N.V.
GL
05/10Beter Bed Holding N.V. Declares Dividend for the Financial Year 2022, Payable on May 22..
CI
05/08Beter Bed N : Notice AGM 10-05-2023
PU
05/08Beter Bed N : Agenda AGM 10-05-2023
PU
04/21Beter Bed Holding Nv : strong sales momentum continues in Q1 2023
GL
04/21Beter Bed Holding Nv : strong sales momentum continues in Q1 2023
AQ
04/21BETER BED HOLDING N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
04/19BETER BED HOLDING N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transac..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 236 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2023 7,50 M 8,23 M 8,23 M
Net Debt 2023 0,70 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 4,82%
Capitalization 84,6 M 92,8 M 92,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 740
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Beter Bed Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,11 €
Average target price 4,00 €
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A.J.G.P.M Kruijssen Chief Executive Officer
Gabrielle E. A. Reijnen Chief Financial Officer
Barthold E. Karis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ehtasham Akram Head-Information Technology
Martijn Akkermans Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETER BED HOLDING N.V.9.89%93
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.98%15 317
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.0.22%7 431
RH-1.67%5 782
DUNELM GROUP PLC17.16%2 919
ARHAUS, INC.-10.56%1 221
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer