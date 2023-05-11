|
Beter Bed N : Voting results 10-05-2023 (179.1kb)
Total number of outstanding shares: 27,538,426 each representing a nominal value of € 0.02 and 1 vote.
Present or represented at the AGM: 15,319,172 (55.63%)∗.
Voting results
At the Annual General Meeting of Beter Bed Holding N.V., which was held on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 the following resolutions have been adopted.
|
Agenda item
|
|
Resolution
|
4.
|
Remuneration report for the 2022 financial year (advisory vote)
|
Adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote
|
Number of votes
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
15,288,006
|
99.85%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
23,070
|
0.15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
8,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15,319,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Adoption of the financial statements for the 2022 financial year
|
Adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote
|
Number of votes
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
15,310,033
|
99.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
1,443
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
7,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15,319,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Dividend proposal for 2022
|
|
Adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote
|
Number of votes
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
15,310,476
|
99.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
1,000
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
-
Percentages have been rounded to 2 decimals.
1
|
Agenda item
|
|
|
Resolution
|
8.
|
Release from liability of the members of the Management Board for the management conducted
|
Adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote
|
Number of votes
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
15,302,903
|
|
99.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
1,523
|
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
14,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15,319,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board for the supervision conducted
|
Adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote
|
Number of votes
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
15,308,903
|
|
99.98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
2,273
|
|
0.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
7,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15,319,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. Proposal to reappoint Mr B.E. Karis as Supervisory Board Member
|
Adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote
|
Number of votes
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
15,302,716
|
|
99.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
2,017
|
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
14,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15,319,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11. Proposal to reappoint Mr A. Beyens as Supervisory Board Member
|
Adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote
|
Number of votes
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
15,303,386
|
|
99.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
1,347
|
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
14,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15,319,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Agenda item
|
|
Resolution
|
12. Authorisation of the Management Board to have the Company acquire its own shares
|
Adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote
|
Number of votes
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
15,270,202
|
99.98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
2,404
|
0.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
46,566
|
13. Authorisation of the Management Board to issue ordinary shares or to grant rights to subscribe
|
for ordinary shares up to 10% for general purposes, including but not limited to the execution
|
|
of Beter Bed Holding N.V.'s Performance Stock Unit Plan
|
|
Adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote
|
Number of votes
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
15,265,670
|
99.97%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
4,386
|
0.03%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
49,116
|
14. Authorisation of the Management Board to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights in
|
connection with agenda item 13
|
|
Adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote
|
Number of votes
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
15,265,670
|
99.97%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
4,086
|
0.03%
|
|
|
|
15. Authorisation of the Management Board to cancel acquired shares
|
