Sleeping Better Starts Here : participate in the webinar of Beter Bed and Dr Sleep
GL
Sleeping Better Starts Here : participate in the webinar of Beter Bed and Dr Sleep
AQ
BETER BED HOLDING N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Sleeping better starts here: participate in the webinar of Beter Bed and Dr Sleep

06/06/2023 | 01:31am EDT
On 13 June, Beter Bed, in collaboration with ‘Dr Sleep’, Merijn van de Laar, will be organising a free webinar for everyone keen to improve their sleep. Anyone who sleeps badly one night will notice the difference immediately the next day in terms of mood and focus. Moreover, sleeping badly has an impact on health. As many as one in five Dutch people suffer from some form of sleep deprivation. This webinar is a perfect opportunity for many to change this immediately.

The free webinar on 13 June at 8 p.m. will provide more insight into all the factors that influence the quality of sleep. The webinar aims to raise awareness of the impact of poor sleep and motivate viewers to improve sleep quality for a healthier, more energetic and happier life. Participants will learn how to put these steps into practice immediately.
Dr Sleep, Merijn van de Laar, explains: “Everything about sleeping better will be dealt with. When do you sleep better, and what happens if your night's sleep is no longer healthy? And more especially, what should you do? Topics will include:

  • I have trouble falling asleep.
  • I feel tired during the day.
  • How much sleep do I need?
  • How can I sleep better despite stress or anxiety?
  • How do I ensure the best sleeping environment?
  • How does poor sleep affect my health?
  • … and much more besides.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions about personal sleep issues.”

New step in Sleep better, live better mission
Beter Bed believes and promises that everyone can sleep better. The sleep specialist works hard on its mission every day: Sleep better, live better, and is in line with the manifesto drawn up in September 2022. One way to fulfil this mission is to collaborate with experts in the field of sleep. “We understand better than anyone that sleeping well does not only depend on the right bed, mattress or bedding. With several initiatives, including the webinar with Dr Sleep, we help people in the Netherlands and Belgium to improve their sleep. Apparently, there is a huge need, because the registrations are pouring in,” says Perijn Hoefsloot, Director of Marketing & Customer Experience at Beter Bed.


For more information
Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications
T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626
E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl


For the PDF of the press release, please click on the link under attachment.

Press photos can be downloaded here.


Attachment


