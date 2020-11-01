Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Betmakers Technology Group Ltd    BET   AU0000050585

BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(BET)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Bill for Fixed Odds wagering introduced to NJ Legislature

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 05:50pm EST
Bill for Fixed Odds wagering introduced to NJ Legislature

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to announce it has received confirmation that a Bill which "authorizes fixed odds wagering on horse races through fixed odds wagering system" has been introduced to the New Jersey Legislature.

BetMakers has received notification that Bill S3090 ("Authorizes fixed odds wagering on horse races through fixed odds wagering system") was introduced in the Senate by New Jersey Senator Vin Gopal (Democrat). An identical Bill A4909 has been sponsored by Assembly Gaming Committee Chairman Ralph Caputo (D - Essex) and Deputy Republican Leader Assemblyman Ronald S. Dancer (R - Ocean).

The next step in the legislative process is for public hearings before the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee. Once the Bill is approved by a majority of both the Senate and the General Assembly, it will be sent to the Governor for his consideration and, if approved, signature to become law.

Details of the Legislation, its sponsors and referrals to Committees of jurisdiction can be found on the New Jersey Legislature website: www.njleg.state.nj.us

BetMakers CEO Mr Todd Buckingham said:

"The Company is pleased that the legislation has been introduced and supported by both sides of the aisle, and that it provides a clear framework for Fixed Odds horse racing in New Jersey.

"The introduction of the Bill is an important step for providing a regulatory pathway for the introduction of Fixed Odds betting in the U.S. and places New Jersey as the front-running State in the U.S. to pursue this opportunity.

"BetMakers understands that, while the Bill still needs to pass through the legislative process, and be signed into law by the Governor, it gives BetMakers and its customers clarity as to the process and a timeline. This now allows licenced wagering operators to set-up and prepare for the opportunity to offer Fixed Odds betting on horse racing in New Jersey to their customers.

"Many licensed operators have been keen to offer Fixed Odds wagering on horse racing in New Jersey, and we believe this has the potential to have a significant positive impact on stakeholders in the Racing and Breeding industries in New Jersey and U.S.

"The model being proposed in New Jersey is similar to the model introduced in Australia 10 years ago. It is a model that has seen wagering on racing more than double in that time, which in turn has resulted in much greater returns, including prizemoney, paid to owners, trainers, jockeys, breeders and all related participants."

As previously announced to the market, BetMakers has secured an exclusive 10-year agreement with New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen Association and Darby Development LLC., the operator of Monmouth Park racetrack, to deliver and manage Fixed Odds horse racing into New Jersey. Please see the Company's announcements dated 5 February 2020 and 3 July 2020 for further information regarding this agreement.

BetMakers believes that the introduction of the Fixed Odds Wagering Bill is a key step in the U.S. horse racing industry's growth - including in the form of returns paid to participants as part of a more economical ecosystem driven by wagering.



About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.



Source:
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618
© ABN Newswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
05:50pBetmakers Technology Group Ltd Bill for Fixed Odds wagering introduced to NJ..
AW
05:49pBETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD (ASX : BET) Bill for Fixed Odds wagering introduc..
AQ
10/28BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD (ASX : BET) Broker Briefing Wagering Webinar
AQ
10/28Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Broker Briefing Wagering Webinar
AW
10/21BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD (ASX : BET) Investor Presentation
AQ
10/21Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
10/12Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
10/12BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD (ASX : BET) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
09/03BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD (ASX : BET) US Board Appointment and Option Exerc..
AQ
08/25BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD (ASX : BET) Annual Report
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26,9 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2021 3,75 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
Net cash 2021 2,40 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 240 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,84x
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,62 AUD
Last Close Price 0,40 AUD
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Cameron Buckingham Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nicholas Chan Chairman
Jake Henson Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Pullin Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Shanahan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD175.86%169
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-10.98%28 612
SANDS CHINA LTD.-34.81%28 323
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC40.34%26 998
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB134.40%13 483
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-14.97%12 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group