    BET   AU0000050585

BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(BET)
06:26 2022-11-20 pm EST
0.2850 AUD   -1.72%
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (asx : BET) Distribution of Racing.Com Thoroughbred Vision in Australia
AQ
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Update
AW
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (asx : BET) Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Update
AQ
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Distribution of Racing.Com Thoroughbred Vision in Australia

11/20/2022 | 05:55pm EST
Distribution of Racing.Com Thoroughbred Vision in Australia

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group Limited (ASX:BET) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Agreement with Victorian Thoroughbred Racing IMB Pty Ltd ("VTRIMB") (Racing Victoria's media business) for the digital distribution of Racing.com's live thoroughbred horse racing vision to wagering service providers in Australia.

This will allow BetMakers to embed the Victorian live horse racing video content into the BetMakers platform and integrated streaming solutions provided to wagering service providers. This agreement will provide Victorian thoroughbred racing access to up to 25 new distribution partners for Racing.com's live horse racing vision within the Australian digital wagering market.

Regarding the Racing Victoria partnership, BetMakers' CEO Todd Buckingham commented:

"BetMakers is delighted to reach agreement with VTRIMB as a distribution partner for Racing.com's live horse racing vision. Making this top-quality content available to more consumers will drive increased interest and wagering in Victorian horse racing. The content will also continue to bridge the product gap for BetMakers' platform customers and is the first of many exciting updates we will roll out in this space."

"BetMakers is committed to working with racing bodies and rights holders to broaden distribution and reach more customers. This type of integration and partnership with VTRIMB enables us to deliver value to our customers and benefit rights holders, so it's a fantastic example of a win-win for all parties."

VTRIMB CEO Peter Campbell said;

"The Victorian racing industry is committed to ensuring the broadest possible distribution and reach of live Victorian horse racing content for the benefit of consumers nationally. BetMakers' distribution platform is an important route to market for us within a landscape that has evolved rapidly."

"We are delighted to be working with a company that is dedicated to delivering great technology outcomes for consumers and offering our live racing coverage to an increased and engaged audience."



About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.



Source:
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2022
