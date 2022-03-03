Log in
    BET   AU0000050585

BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(BET)
Betmakers Technology : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BET

03/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday March 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BETAZ

SERVICE RIGHTS

498,339

03/03/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

164521395

1.3

ASX issuer code

BET

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

BETAZ : SERVICE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

498,339

Anna Massion

Anna Massion-Greenberg

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer to the Announcement lodged today setting out the key terms of the Service Rights. As the Service Rights were issued under the LTIP, the terms of the LTIP apply.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Refer to the Company's long term incentive plan last approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 22 November 2021.

Please refer to the following for more information:

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20151211/pdf/433qslkdt2yygp.pdf https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20181018/pdf/43zcz6xx fsmqxl.pdf https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02291583-2A1255396?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

498,339

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
