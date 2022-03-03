Betmakers Technology : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BET
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
Date of this announcement
Friday March 04, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
BETAZ
SERVICE RIGHTS
498,339
03/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
164521395
1.3
ASX issuer code
BET
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
4/3/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
BETAZ : SERVICE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
3/3/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
498,339
Anna Massion
Anna Massion-Greenberg
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Refer to the Announcement lodged today setting out the key terms of the Service Rights. As the Service Rights were issued under the LTIP, the terms of the LTIP apply.
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Refer to the Company's long term incentive plan last approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 22 November 2021.
Please refer to the following for more information:
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20151211/pdf/433qslkdt2yygp.pdf https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20181018/pdf/43zcz6xx fsmqxl.pdf https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02291583-2A1255396?acce ss_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
498,339
For personal use only
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:54:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
Sales 2022
92,8 M
67,9 M
67,9 M
Net income 2022
-3,40 M
-2,49 M
-2,49 M
Net cash 2022
108 M
78,7 M
78,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
-27,2x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
551 M
403 M
403 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,78x
EV / Sales 2023
3,39x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
79,8%
Chart BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0,61 AUD
Average target price
0,98 AUD
Spread / Average Target
59,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.