Betmakers Technology : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BET

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

BETAZ : SERVICE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 498,339 Anna Massion Anna Massion-Greenberg

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer to the Announcement lodged today setting out the key terms of the Service Rights. As the Service Rights were issued under the LTIP, the terms of the LTIP apply.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Refer to the Company's long term incentive plan last approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 22 November 2021.

Please refer to the following for more information:

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20151211/pdf/433qslkdt2yygp.pdf https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20181018/pdf/43zcz6xx fsmqxl.pdf https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02291583-2A1255396?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4