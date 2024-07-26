Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR; BETRW) (“Better” or the “Company”) intends to announce its second quarter 2024 financial results prior to the market opening on Thursday, August 8, 2024. A conference call and webcast to discuss those results will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Details to register for the live webcast and to listen to the call by phone will be available on the Company’s investor relations website located at investors.better.com and are included below. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to start time. A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website shortly after the call ends on August 8, 2024.

* Webcast Details *

Event Title: Better Home & Finance Holding Company Second Quarter 2024 Results

Event Date: August 8, 2024 08:30 AM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Attendee Registration Link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/847122873

About Better Home & Finance Holding Company

Since 2017, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR; BETRW) has leveraged its industry-leading technology platform, Tinman™, to fund more than $100 billion in mortgage volume. Tinman™ allows customers to see their rate options in seconds, get pre-approved in minutes, lock in rates and close their loan in as little as three weeks. Better’s mortgage offerings include GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo mortgage loans. Better launched its “One Day Mortgage” program in January 2023, which allows eligible customers to go from click to Commitment Letter within 24 hours. Better was named Best Online Mortgage Lender by Forbes and Best Mortgage Lender for Affordability by WSJ in 2023, ranked #1 on LinkedIn’s Top Startups List for 2021 and 2020, #1 on Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York, #15 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 2020 list, and was listed on Forbes FinTech 50 for 2020. Better serves customers in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom.

