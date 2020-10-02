Betsson : Currency exchange rates for the third quarter 2020

Currency exchange rates for significant currencies in Betsson AB's financial reports are found below. The exchange rates have no material impact on the Group's operations, however affect the reported results when translated into the reporting currency SEK.
Income statement average rates to SEK
|
|
January - September 2020
|
January - September 2019
|
YoY Delta
|
EUR
|
10.5567
|
10.5660
|
-0.1%
|
GBP
|
11.9376
|
11.9620
|
-0.2%
|
GEL
|
3.0740
|
3.3820
|
-9.1%
|
NOK
|
0.9866
|
1.0801
|
-8.7%
|
TRY
|
1.4045
|
1.6680
|
-15.8%
Balance sheet rates to SEK
|
|
30 September 2020
|
30 September 2019
|
YoY Delta
|
EUR
|
10.5410
|
10.7287
|
-1.7%
|
GBP
|
11.5204
|
12.0696
|
-4.6%
|
GEL
|
2.7051
|
3.3109
|
-18.3%
