Betsson : Currency exchange rates for the third quarter 2020

Currency exchange rates for significant currencies in Betsson AB's financial reports are found below. The exchange rates have no material impact on the Group's operations, however affect the reported results when translated into the reporting currency SEK.

Income statement average rates to SEK

January - September 2020 January - September 2019 YoY Delta EUR 10.5567 10.5660 -0.1% GBP 11.9376 11.9620 -0.2% GEL 3.0740 3.3820 -9.1% NOK 0.9866 1.0801 -8.7% TRY 1.4045 1.6680 -15.8%

Balance sheet rates to SEK

30 September 2020 30 September 2019 YoY Delta EUR 10.5410 10.7287 -1.7% GBP 11.5204 12.0696 -4.6% GEL 2.7051 3.3109 -18.3%

For further information, please contact:

Anna-Lena Åström, Head of Investor Relations Betsson AB,

+46 (0)761 80 55 46, anna-lena.astrom@betssonab.com