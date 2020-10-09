Betsson : invitation to the third quarter 2020 results presentation

Log in
10/09/2020 | 03:55am EDT

On Friday 23 October at 07:30 CEST, Betsson will publish its interim report for the third quarter (July - September 2020). At 10:00 CEST the same day, Betsson invites analysts, investors, and media to participate in the results presentation of the third quarter. The results will be presented by CEO Pontus Lindwall and CFO Martin Öhman. The presentation will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session. Participants are welcome to join via the webcast link or phone, see details below.

Webcast link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9qxa39dhDial-in numbers:
Sweden: +46 8 50 69 21 80
United Kingdom: +44 20 71 92 80 00
United States: +1 63 15 10 74 95
Conference ID: 8653829 For further information, please contact:
Anna-Lena Åström, Head of Investor Relations
+46 761 80 55 46 anna-lena.astrom@betssonab.comAbout Betsson AB
Betsson AB (publ) is a holding company that invests in and manages fast-growing companies within online gaming. The company is one of the largest in online gaming in Europe and has the ambition to outgrow the market, organically and through acquisitions. This should be done in a profitable and sustainable manner, primarily in locally regulated markets. Betsson AB is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Caps (BETS). www.betssonab.com

Betsson AB published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 07:54:05 UTC
