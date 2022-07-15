Log in
    BETS B   SE0014186532

BETSSON B

(BETS B)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Stockholm  -  2022-07-13
60.12 SEK   +0.32%
09:14aBETSSON : publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm
PU
07/07Invitation to Betsson AB's second quarter 2022 results presentation
AQ
06/30Changes in the number of shares and votes in Betsson AB (publ)
AQ
Betsson : publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

07/15/2022
On 23 June 2022, Betsson AB (publ) (the "Company") issued senior unsecured bonds in a total amount of EUR 90,000,000 under a total framework of EUR 250,000,000 with a tenor of three years and with a final maturity date in June 2025 (the "Bonds").

Pursuant to the terms and conditions for the Bonds, the Company has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm. For this purpose, the company has prepared a listing prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus is available at the Company's website www.betssonab.com and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website www.fi.se. The application for admission to trading has been submitted and the first day of trading of the Bonds is estimated to be around 19 July 2022.

For further information, please contact the Company at:

Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB
martin.ohman@betssonab.com

About Betsson AB
Betsson AB (publ) is a holding company that invests in and manages fast-growing companies within online gaming. The company is one of the largest in online gaming in Europe and has the ambition to outgrow the market, organically and through acquisitions. This should be done in a profitable and sustainable manner, and with local adaptations. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETS B).

Disclaimer

Betsson AB published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 13:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 426 M 701 M 701 M
Net income 2022 883 M 83,3 M 83,3 M
Net cash 2022 199 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,39x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 8 224 M 776 M 776 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 926
Free-Float 72,8%
Managers and Directors
Pontus Johan Lindwall Group President, CEO & Director
Martin Öhman Chief Financial Officer
Johan Carl Lundberg Chairman
Fredric Lundén Vice President-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Eva Leach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BETSSON B10.01%776
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED12.87%25 334
SANDS CHINA LTD-3.63%18 042
EVOLUTION AB-30.38%18 020
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-15.77%16 474
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-35.29%15 838