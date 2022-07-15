Betsson : publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

On 23 June 2022, Betsson AB (publ) (the "Company") issued senior unsecured bonds in a total amount of EUR 90,000,000 under a total framework of EUR 250,000,000 with a tenor of three years and with a final maturity date in June 2025 (the "Bonds").

Pursuant to the terms and conditions for the Bonds, the Company has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm. For this purpose, the company has prepared a listing prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus is available at the Company's website www.betssonab.com and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website www.fi.se. The application for admission to trading has been submitted and the first day of trading of the Bonds is estimated to be around 19 July 2022.

For further information, please contact the Company at:

Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB

martin.ohman@betssonab.com

About Betsson AB

Betsson AB (publ) is a holding company that invests in and manages fast-growing companies within online gaming. The company is one of the largest in online gaming in Europe and has the ambition to outgrow the market, organically and through acquisitions. This should be done in a profitable and sustainable manner, and with local adaptations. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETS B).