BETTER CHOICE COMPANY INC.

(BTTR)
Emerging Markets Report: Not Much Better Than a Buy Back

03/01/2021 | 07:07am EST
ORLANDO, Fla., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since our writers and editors are always in search of trend (not fad) stories and potentially market disruptive changes in society, we’re obviously fans of the pet supply, health and wellness space, which has exploded during this COVID year.

Apparently, the management of health and wellness company Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) is as well, having bet on themselves and the Company’s future vis-à-vis a bold buy back announcement of the Company’s shares.

The details are important. Let’s take a look at some points that stand out to us, but before we do, please make sure to read the full release for all the details. This is just an excerpt.

Here goes:

  • The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized repurchases of up to $2,000,000 in shares.
  • At today’s price that is a significant purchase or practically speaking, really presents a potentially enormous ‘new’ investor into the equity.
  • Purchase can be made in the open market, which is again worth noting.

But for all this what is remarkable to us is that it is the Company betting on its own future. The people who know this business best find it investable and are intent on putting their own revenue back into the deal.

To say that is an infrequent event in the market, and this strata of the market, is an understatement but completely understandable given reports like these below:

Pet Care Market Size Worth $202.6 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 4.9%

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-pet-care-market

Global Pet Care Market Is Expected to Reach USD 358.62 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/28/2099985/0/en/Global-Pet-Care-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-USD-358-62-billion-by-2027-Fior-Markets.html

Forbes: Pet Care In A Post-Pandemic World

https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2021/12/28/pet-care-in-a-post-pandemic-world/?sh=3ed133207e80

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $170,000 by Better Choice Company, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15,6 M - -
Net income 2019 -184 M - -
Net Debt 2019 35,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,49x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 76,3 M 76,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart BETTER CHOICE COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Better Choice Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Lerner Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Santarsiero President & Chief Operating Officer
Sharla Cook Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael McGillivary Young Chairman
Jeff D. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETTER CHOICE COMPANY INC.15.75%76
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.88%294 537
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-13.88%86 454
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.08%75 068
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.96%44 499
DANONE S.A5.02%44 361
