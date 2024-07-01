Published: 2024-07-01 08:01:00 CEST Better Collective A/S

Changes in company's own shares Better Collective - Share buyback program On 24 June 2024 Better Collective A/S ("the Company") initiated a share buyback program for up to 20 mEUR, to be executed during the period from 24 June 2024 to 5 September 2024. Regulatory release 29/2024 Reference is made to the regulatory release no. 28/2024 "Initiation of share buy-back program of up to 20 mEUR" published on 24 June 2024. The following transactions have so far been executed under the program: Date Number of shares Average

purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) Trading venue 24 June 2024 15,000 224.325 3,364,875 Nasdaq Stockholm 25 June 2024 17,500 224.3898 3,926,821 Nasdaq Stockholm 26 June 2024 17,500 225.8131 3,951,729 Nasdaq Stockholm 27 June 2024 10,900 224.2797 2,444,648 Nasdaq Stockholm 28 June 2024 10,000 224.2797 2,242,797 Nasdaq Stockholm Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 70,900

15,930,870

The above transactions have been conducted by ABG Sundal Colliar on behalf of the Company. Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 70,900 treasury shares corresponding to approx. 0.01 % of the outstanding share capital of the Company. The total share capital of the Company amounts to nominally EUR 629,407.05 made up of 62,970,405 shares of EUR 0.01 each. Purchases for an amount of up to approx. EUR 18,597,621 remain to be executed under the program. About Better Collective Better Collective owns global and national sport media, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's portfolio of digital sports media brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, Betarades, Soccernews, Tipsbladet, SvenskaFans, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, VegasInsider, Bolavip and Redgol. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com. Contact Investor Relations

Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard

Investor@bettercollective.com Attachments:

Better Collective - Share buyback program.pdf



This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page