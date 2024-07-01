Better Collective A/S
Changes in company's own shares
Better Collective - Share buyback program
On 24 June 2024 Better Collective A/S ("the Company") initiated a share buyback program for up to 20 mEUR, to be executed during the period from 24 June 2024 to 5 September 2024.
Regulatory release 29/2024
Reference is made to the regulatory release no. 28/2024 "Initiation of share buy-back program of up to 20 mEUR" published on 24 June 2024. The following transactions have so far been executed under the program:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price
(SEK per share)
Amount (SEK)
Trading venue
24 June 2024
15,000
224.325
3,364,875
Nasdaq Stockholm
25 June 2024
17,500
224.3898
3,926,821
Nasdaq Stockholm
26 June 2024
17,500
225.8131
3,951,729
Nasdaq Stockholm
27 June 2024
10,900
224.2797
2,444,648
Nasdaq Stockholm
28 June 2024
10,000
224.2797
2,242,797
Nasdaq Stockholm
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
70,900
15,930,870
The above transactions have been conducted by ABG Sundal Colliar on behalf of the Company. Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 70,900 treasury shares corresponding to approx. 0.01 % of the outstanding share capital of the Company. The total share capital of the Company amounts to nominally EUR 629,407.05 made up of 62,970,405 shares of EUR 0.01 each. Purchases for an amount of up to approx. EUR 18,597,621 remain to be executed under the program.
About Better Collective
Better Collective owns global and national sport media, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's portfolio of digital sports media brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, Betarades, Soccernews, Tipsbladet, SvenskaFans, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, VegasInsider, Bolavip and Redgol. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.
Better Collective A/S is a Denmark-based developer of educational platforms within the iGaming industry. The Companyâs portfolio includes community sites and applications and more than 2000 content sites. Community sites and applications offer a range of functionality catering to the more advanced users. Content sites present in-depth information on specific iGaming areas and appeal to less advanced users. The educational element of portfolio helps users identify iGaming strategies to improve iGaming experience. In addition, iGaming operators have the opportunity to market their brands through sites and applications within portfolio. The Company partners with more than 250 iGaming operators.